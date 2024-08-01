Chicago Bears news: WR DJ Moore reaches 4-year, $110M contract extension with NFL team

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears and extensive receiver DJ Moore reached an settlement on a four-year, $110 million contract extension, the biggest in franchise historical past, his brokers advised ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal — negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey — contains $82.6 million assured, which ranks third for a large receiver on a single contract in NFL historical past (Justin Jefferson $110 million assured, A.J. Brown $84 million). All three gamers agreed to their offers this offseason.

Moore, 27, had two years remaining on the extension he signed on the finish of his rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers and was set to hit free company in 2026. He’s now underneath contract with the Bears via the 2029 season and headlines a large receiver room with 12-year veteran Keenan Allen and the draft’s ninth total decide, Rome Odunze.

A former first-round decide, Moore was the point of interest of a 2023 commerce that despatched the No. 1 total choice from Chicago to Carolina in change for Moore and 4 draft picks. On the time of the commerce, Chicago normal supervisor Ryan Poles mentioned he was “over the moon” about receiving Moore within the haul from the Panthers and was nervous the receiver would not be accessible had the Bears waited previous the date they executed the commerce March 10, 2023.

In his first season with the Bears, Moore put collectively a profession yr, main the group in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364), receiving yards per recreation (80.2) and touchdowns (8). He accounted for 39.9% of Chicago’s receiving yards, the very best proportion for any participant for a group in 2023.

In a single season, Moore modified the trajectory of the Bears offense. His 1,364 receiving yards have been the fourth most by a Bears participant in franchise historical past, trailing solely Brandon Marshall (2012), Alshon Jeffery (2013) and Marcus Robinson (1999).

Since getting into the league in 2018, Moore has caught a cross from 12 completely different quarterbacks — but nonetheless ranks seventh within the NFL in receiving yards over that span regardless of enjoying with a rotating solid of QBs.

“Our greatest participant has acquired to be our hardest staff and so they’ve acquired to be our greatest finishers and so they’ve acquired to be accessible to apply on the market, and DJ definitely is that,” Chicago coach Matt Eberflus mentioned in June. “He is as powerful as they arrive and he is a superb teammate and he’s our hardest employee and one in every of our most proficient guys.”

The Bears rewarded Moore with an extension sooner than they’ve for gamers underneath Poles’ route. Final summer season, Chicago prolonged tight endCole Kmet going into the ultimate yr of his rookie deal. The group let cornerback Jaylon Johnson play out the ultimate yr of his rookie contract in 2023 earlier than signing him to a four-year extension this offseason, after utilizing the franchise tag as a placeholder for negotiations.

In March, Poles mentioned he wished to be “intentional with the order that we do negotiations,” which finally meant that Moore would leapfrog different Bears gamers who’re headed for contract years in 2024.

Allen, who was traded to the Bears from the Los Angeles Chargers, has one yr remaining on his deal. Left guard Teven Jenkins is getting into the ultimate yr of his rookie contract and mentioned the Bears advised him and his agent that he must wait till after Chicago’s Week 7 bye to enter negotiations.

By extending Moore, Poles now has the group’s offensive core locked down for fairly some time; Chicago has its first total quarterback (Caleb Williams), two first-round extensive receivers (Odunze, Moore), a top-10 decide offensive sort out (Darnell Wright) and beginning tight finish (Kmet) all underneath contract for not less than the following 4 years (together with fifth-year choices on first-round contracts).

Moore is the most recent to money in throughout a summer season of mega contract extensions for extensive receivers. His deal makes him the second-highest-paid extensive receiver behindMinnesota’s Jefferson, who signed the richest contract in NFL historical past on the place (4 years, $140 million) in June.

ESPN Stats & Info contributed to this report.