Chicago Bears Canton Hall of Fame Game against Houston Texans called due to strong storms in 3rd quarter, Bears win 21-17

CANTON, Ohio — Whereas Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and different starters from each groups watched from the sideline, the NFL’s new kickoffs did not present any pleasure.

Brett Rypien stole the present earlier than lighting and heavy rain ended the sport early.

The veteran quarterback threw three landing passes, main the Chicago Bears to a 21-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday evening within the Corridor of Fame sport.

The NFL’s exhibition opener was stopped with 3:31 left within the third quarter and was referred to as off after a 36-minute delay.

All eyes have been on the NFL’s radical new kickoffs rule at the beginning. The league dramatically redesigned the play, aiming to revive it after a record-low returns final season.

Not one of the eight kickoffs have been returned past the 32. Three have been introduced again to the 26, a yard farther than the previous touchback. There was one touchback that got here out to the 30.

Tyson Bagent began for Williams, the No. 1 total choose who has monumental expectations in Chicago. Davis Mills was beneath middle as a substitute of Stroud, the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Yr.

Rypien completed 11 of 15 for 166 yards with TD passes of 20 and 9 yards to Collin Johnson and 22 yards to Tommy Sweeney. Rypien, who was 2-2 as a starter in 4 seasons with the Broncos and Rams, entered camp because the third-string QB.

Mills, who was 5-19-1 as a starter within the two seasons earlier than Stroud’s arrival, completed 10 of 13 for 102 yards and a 9-yard TD go to Teagan Quitoriano to cap the opening drive.

Veteran Case Keenum threw a 4-yard TD go to Cam Akers to present the Texans a 17-7 lead late within the second half.

Rypien led the Bears on a 72-yard drive in simply 58 seconds within the remaining minutes of the primary half. His TD go to Sweeney minimize it to 17-14. He put the Bears forward with the 9-yard strike to Johnson within the third.

Houston’s Steven Sims fielded Cairo Santos’ opening kickoff on the 5 and ran 21 yards earlier than he was tackled on the 26. After the Texans scored, Chicago’s Tyler Scott caught Ka’imi Fairbairn’s kickoff on the 7 and returned it 19 yards to the 26.

Touchbacks used to end result within the offense beginning on the 25.

Scott fielded the third kickoff one yard deep in the long run zone and selected to return it as a substitute of taking a touchback. He was tackled on the 20. The Bears have been penalized for leaving early – solely the 2 returners and kicker can transfer till the ball is caught – however the Texans declined.

The Texans went worst to first within the AFC South final 12 months behind rookie coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Yr Will Anderson Jr. Houston completed with 11 wins, advancing to the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

The Bears are hoping to make the same leap from 7-10 to the playoffs after deciding on Williams first, including extensive receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth choose and revamping the roster in free company.

Bears legends head to the Corridor

Three former Bears can be inducted on the ceremonies over the weekend: Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.

Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael can be obtain his long-awaited honors at his residence in Homer Glen as he continues his battle with ALS.

Wholesome Cam

Akers confirmed quickness on a 14-yard catch that preceded his TD reception. He additionally ran for 13 yards on 5 carries. Akers is trying to comeback with the Texans after his season ended early final season after he tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in three years.

Tyson’s Time

Bagent, who went from undrafted rookie out of Division II powerhouse Shepherd College to 2-2 as a starter filling in for Justin Fields final season, solely performed one sequence. He accomplished 2 of three passes earlier than Rypien took over.

Corridor of Fame Firsts

Lots of the Bears and Texans followers within the crowd got here to see two of their favorites don the gold jackets on Saturday afternoon.

Devin Hester, the dynamic playmaker who returned a league-record 14 punts for touchdowns and ran again 5 extra kickoffs for scores throughout an 11-year profession spent principally with Chicago, would be the first pure returner to enter the Corridor of Fame.

Andre Johnson, the seven-time Professional Bowl extensive receiver, would be the first member of the Texans inducted.

Hester and Johnson acquired the loudest ovations earlier than the sport when the Class of 2024 was launched.

McMichael, who cannot attend his induction as a result of he is within the superior levels of ALS, was represented by his spouse, Misty.

