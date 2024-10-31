Chet Holmgren leads OKC Thunder past Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

by

Extra so than ever, the Thunder has grow to be a grasp of illusions. 

See a window for a go, watch it disappear like a cloud of smoke. Float a push shot towards a wide-open rim, watch or not it’s swallowed entire. Throw what appears to be like like a innocent bounce go, watch it bounce into OKC’s possession. 

Your possession is theirs. This workforce gained’t ever decide to the concept it intends to show groups over — partially as a result of it is a fickle id and this workforce certainly would argue it has extra to supply — but it surely’s performed it nicely sufficient for that to grow to be the secret. 

Leave a Comment