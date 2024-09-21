Cheryl Hines ‘no pushover,’ likely fuming over husband RFK Jr.’s alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi: source

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines hasn’t publicly commented on hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sexting scandal with a a lot youthful political reporter — however she’s probably fuming behind the scenes, a supply informed Web page Six Friday.

The supply, who is aware of the couple, mentioned Hines isn’t any pushover at residence and “has a spine.”

“He was on the highway lots this yr, so perhaps it was completely different and examined the connection,” the supply speculated, referring to RFK’s quixotic presidential bid which was suspended final month.

Hines is married to RFK Jr. Bloomberg through Getty Photos

“I don’t think about her placing up with this. She has a spine. She’s not somewhat housewife at residence. She is profitable financially impartial on her personal.”

One other supply who’s near Hines and her husband, however has not spoken to the couple because the scandal broke, can’t see their relationship lasting for much longer.

“I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays,” the supply mentioned. “[Kennedy’s] at all times been often known as a flirt and extra, even Cheryl is aware of that. But it surely appeared like no less than publicly he was devoted [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood.”

The supply additionally claimed that the “total Kennedy household has written Robert off. So his attract is completely gone.”

Information of the 70-year-old Kennedy’s alleged digital-only, sexting relationship with New York Journal reporter Olivia Nuzzi, 31, broke Thursday, sending shockwaves by means of the DC circuit and past.

Hines and Kennedy, 70, have been married since 2014 — and celebrated their 10-year anniversary final month.

Nuzzi is on go away from New York Journal after her alleged affair with the one-time 2024 presidential candidate got here to gentle. AP

Nuzzi — who was lately engaged to Politico reporter Ryan Lizza — was positioned on go away from the publication after the alleged affair got here to gentle.

“She had engaged in a private relationship with a former topic related to the 2024 marketing campaign whereas she was reporting on the marketing campaign, a violation of the journal’s requirements round conflicts of curiosity and disclosures,” New York Journal mentioned in an announcement.

Nuzzi was engaged to Politico reporter and collaborator Ryan Lizza in 2022, however lately known as off the wedding. Instagram/@olivianuzzix

Nuzzi wrote about Kennedy for the journal within the fall of 2023. The unlikely pair had been believed to have began allegedly sexting across the new yr, sources informed The Submit.

Nuzzi admitted in an announcement of her personal that, earlier this yr, “the character of some communications between myself and a former reporting topic turned private” — with out naming Kennedy. She insisted the connection was by no means bodily.

A rep for Kennedy, in the meantime, mentioned the failed presidential candidate solely met Nuzzi “as soon as in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded successful piece.”

However sources informed The Submit Friday that the 2 “weren’t being notably cautious” about conserving their tryst a secret.

“There’s a cause New York magazine came upon,” the supply mentioned.