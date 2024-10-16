Cher Performs at 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Watch

Cher served traditional glamour as she hit the runway on the revived Victoria’s Secret Trend Present Tuesday. The long-lasting pop star headlined the present, and carried out a medley of her hits “Sturdy Sufficient” and “Imagine,” remodeling the runway right into a disco dance flooring because the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the catwalk and mouthed alongside to her songs’ lyrics.

Earlier than she took the stage, photographs of Cher’s most iconic trend moments (shout out to Bob Mackie) flashed onstage as a choir sang in unison. Cher then took the stage amid applause with “Sturdy Sufficient” whereas surrounded by a dozen dancers who mirrored her slick black hair and corseted outfit.

The digicam panned to clips of fashions watching backstage earlier than Cher stepped onto a golden platform to carry out her traditional track “Imagine” as fashions began to trickle onto the runway wearing crimson seems to be. (Bella Hadid was the final to stroll the stage because the digicam panned to the star-studded viewers, which included Queen Latifah.)

After Hadid walked down the runway and Cher left the stage, Tyra Banks marked her grand return in a corseted look whereas accompanied by the handfuls of fashions who participated on this yr’s trend present.

Cher’s look within the present follows the discharge of her biggest hits compilation, Ceaselessly. She’ll proceed to show again time along with her self-titled memoir this fall. Break up into two volumes, Half One of her life story can be launched in November. This yr, the pop icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame. The ceremony is ready to happen this weekend.

The Victoria’s Secret Trend Present aired yearly from 1995 to 2018. The 2019 present was canceled as a result of poor rankings the earlier yr in addition to public scrutiny aimed in direction of the present’s organizer Edward Razek, who had made feedback about not eager to solid transgender or plus-sized fashions in his present. Razek confronted additional criticism for fostering a tradition of misogyny and harassment throughout the model, ultimately stepping down.