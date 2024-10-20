Cher, Dionne Warwick and more artists join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Zendaya bookended Saturday’s inductions into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame, giving a bit stardust to an eclectic lineup that included pop icon Cher, heavy metallic’s Ozzy Osbourne, hip-hop soul queen Mary J. Blige, comfortable rockers Foreigner and 83-year-old soul icon Dionne Warwick.

It was a five-hour-plus present that additionally honored hip-hop trailblazers A Tribe Referred to as Quest, punk pioneers the MC5, the easy dance music of Kool & the Gang, the comfortable rock of Foreigner, the seashore bum tunes of Jimmy Buffett and the jam band fusion of Dave Matthews Band.

Cher speaks throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Dionne Warwick speaks throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Dua Lipa opened the present singing Cher’s “Imagine” earlier than the 78-year-old icon joined her onstage, giving approach to Zendaya who famous that Cher is the one lady to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in every of the previous seven many years. “Cher has received the products,” Zendaya mentioned earlier than Cher carried out a rocking model of “If I May Flip Again Time.”

In her speech, Cher thanked her mom for instilling in her to at all times get again up after defeat. “I by no means quit,” she mentioned. “I’m speaking to the ladies — down and out, we preserve going.”

Roberts helped induct Dave Matthews Band — she’s a self-avowed superfan and she or he appeared within the band’s video for the 2005 single, “Dreamgirl.” Roberts, carrying a band T-shirt, mentioned the attraction of the group is “spontaneous abandon,” including the primary time she danced along with her husband was to 1 ofn their songs.

The jam band, with their mixture of funk, folk-rock, jazz, blues and pop, then performed “Ants Marching” — asking the group to sing the refrain — “Crash” and “So A lot to Say.” The sector was nonetheless full once they hit the stage after midnight, with the group singing alongside and swaying.

Matthews hugged Roberts, handed out the trophies to his bandmates, and referred to as the category of 2024 spectacular. “We’re swimming in very deep water right here,” he mentioned. He thanked the present and former band members and the bar proprietor who gave them a house in Charlottesville, Virginia. When he thanked the followers, they roared again.

Dr Dre inducted Blige, who’s credited with creating a very new class of music — hip-hop soul. The nine-time Grammy-winner’s best-known track is ”Household Affair″ from her triple-platinum 2001 album “No Extra Drama.” “While you take heed to Mary, you perceive you’re not alone in heartbreak,” Dre mentioned.

Blige, carrying shiny black hat, a shiny costume and lengthy black gloves and boots, sang a mixture of her hits, together with “Love No Restrict,” “Be Completely happy” and “Household Affair.” On the finish of her set, a dancer introduced up a cloak to wrap round her, in an echo of James Brown. “Transfer with grace. Belief the journey,” she suggested. “You’re worthy.”

Chuck D inducted Kool & the Gang, saying “This can be a long-due celebration.” The band had 12 High 10 hits on the Billboard Sizzling 100 together with the 1980 chart-topper “Celebration” in addition to “Cherish,” “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Girls Evening” and “Joanna.” They’ve been eligible for the corridor since 1994.

James "J.T." Taylor, left, and Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool & The Gang carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

The Roots helped the band do a medley of hits that received the group grooving led by Robert “Kool” Bell — bass guitarist, co-founder and final unique member — and longtime singer James “JT” Taylor. Confetti shot into the sector and Taylor requested the group to make use of their cellphone lights as he learn off the names of 10 members who have been important to the band’s success.

Warwick arrived on the ceremony only some days after attending a memorial to her longtime good friend and collaborator, Cissy Houston. Teyana Taylor referred to as her “actually one in all a form” in addition to telling off the teleprompter operator for not placing “Ms.” earlier than her title. Jennifer Hudson sang “I’ll By no means Love This Method Once more” and was joined by Warwick, who additionally sang “Stroll On By.”

Warwick mentioned this yr was the third time she was nominated for the Corridor. “I’m so happy to be right here,” she mentioned. “I’m simply going to say this and get off the stage: Thanks, thanks, thanks.”

Dionne Warwick, left, and Jennifer Hudson carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Dave Chappelle helped induct A Tribe Referred to as Quest — Q-Tip, Jarobi, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and the late Phife Dawg — the lone hip-hop group to make the lower this yr. Chappelle mentioned the group included “jazz and soul in a approach hip-hop had by no means seen.” Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Widespread, The Roots and De La Soul have been readily available to carry out a medley of Tribe hits, together with “Bonita Applebum,” “State of affairs” and “Can I Kick It?”

Sammy Hagar launched Foreigner, and thanked their followers for his or her tenacity to demand inclusion. The English-American rockers — with hits like “Chilly as Ice,” and “Ready for a Lady Like You” — topped the charts within the Seventies and ’80s however by no means made it into the Corridor — a lot much less a poll — till final yr, regardless of being eligible for greater than 20 years.

Lou Gramm of Foreigner performs throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Hagar famous that Foreigner at the moment excursions with none unique members. “That’s how good the songs are,” he mentioned. “Who deserves this greater than Foreigner?” Demi Lovato and Slash joined the touring Foreigner for “Feels Just like the First Time” and Hagar then took lead for “Sizzling Blooded.” Kelly Clarkson thrilled with a robust “I Wish to Know What Love Is” however the enviornment erupted when unique singer Lou Gramm joined her.

Saturday’s induction ceremony was on the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, the place the Corridor has promised to return to each few years. A TV particular with efficiency highlights will air on ABC on Jan. 1.

Roger Daltrey of The Who inducted Frampton. “It’s about bloody time!” he mentioned. “Peter has had essentially the most superb profession of all time. It’s most likely simpler to call the individuals he hasn’t labored with than the individuals he has,” Daltrey mentioned.

Frampton earned his approach into the Corridor largely on the energy of his 1976 reside double album “Frampton Comes Alive!,” buoyed by the hit songs “Present Me the Method” and ″Child, I Love Your Method.” Daltrey famous Frampton has at all times performed with a large smile.

A fittingly grinning Frampton — who performed eventually yr’s ceremony to honor Sheryl Crow — introduced on Keith City to commerce licks on “Do You Really feel Like I Do” and confirmed why he’s thought of one in all rock’s nice guitarists. He connected his well-known speak field impact and the group roared.

Peter Frampton raises his hand in recognition of David Bowie throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello) Carter Beauford, left, and Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews band carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Queen Latifah, from left, Spliff Star, Widespread, Posdnuos, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello) Keith City, left, and Peter Frampton carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Dave Matthews — earlier than his band’s inducement — helped honor Buffett with an acoustic model of the late singer-songwriter’s “A Pirate Seems at Forty.” James Taylor then got here out to name Buffett — who popularized seashore bum comfortable rock with the escapist track “Margaritaville” — “larger-than-life however on the similar time right-sized and at all times genuine.” Taylor, Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally then carried out Buffett’s “Come Monday.”

Musician-actor Jack Black toasted Osbourne, saying that “heaven opened up above me” when he first listened to the album “Blizzard of Ounces.” Black referred to as Osbourne “the Jack Nicholson of rock” and joked that his actuality TV present “The Osbournes“ was probably “essentially the most evil factor he ever did.”

Osbourne, seated in a throne, credited the late guitarist Randy Rhoads and his spouse, Sharon, for his profession and life. That is the second time Ozzy has entered the Corridor, the primary time being in 2006 with the seminal metallic band Black Sabbath. A tribute band to the Prince of Darkness — together with Jelly Roll, Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steve Stevens and Robert Trujillo — performed “Loopy Practice,” “Mama, I’m Coming House” and “No Extra Tears.”

The In Memoriam part included tributes, amongst others, to Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, David Sanborn and Liam Payne. Dave Matthews Band carried out “Burning Down the Home” from the Speaking Heads as followers stuffed out.