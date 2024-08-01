Chelsea Youth Club gears up for busy season – Shelby County Reporter

Chelsea Youth Membership gears up for busy season Printed 5:37 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE | Particular to the Reporter

The autumn sports activities season is among the busiest occasions of the yr for the Chelsea Youth Membership in keeping with Bart Pettus, Parks & Recreation Director for the town of Chelsea.

“We have now so many sports activities happening on the similar time,” Pettus stated. “Three of them have already kicked off.”

The 19 flag soccer groups and 4 sort out soccer groups have already begun working towards.

“We have now near 240 youngsters enjoying both flag or sort out soccer,” Pettus stated. “That’s a giant group of gamers.”

The cheerleading program, which has 120 contributors, kicked off with a three-day cheer camp July 29-31 and their camp begins the week of Aug. 5 to organize for the soccer season.

Packages presently open for registration by means of Aug. 16 embody baseball and softball for ages 4 to 12 and volleyball for third by means of eighth grade.

“We could have fall archery class registration from Aug. 1-31,” Pettus stated. ”The trainer, Phil Carter, has been doing this system for a few years and usually has between 20-25 youngsters join the intermediate/newbie or superior lessons.”

Archery is for ages 9 and up and can function six to eight lessons within the months of September and October.

Wrestling registration is about for Thursday, Aug. 15 by means of the start of October. These contributors will compete in tournaments and matches in December and January.

“For wrestling, now we have a very good group,” Pettus stated. “Philip and Tiffany Bolen are the wrestling coaches who run this system for us. It’s been very talked-about, with anyplace from 35 to 60 youngsters collaborating in grades kindergarten by means of sixth.

Pettus stated that the children get loads out of this system, together with getting stronger and changing into extra assured. Youngsters as younger as kindergarten can take part and may put together themselves to wrestle in center and highschool.

Basketball registration will start Sunday, Sept. 15 and run by means of Tuesday, October 15. One of many largest rec packages, Pettus estimates it’s going to have round 500 contributors.

With so many youngsters collaborating in Chelsea Youth Membership packages, Pettus stated it couldn’t be performed with out the volunteer coaches.

“I inform our coaches each season that we don’t have rec sports activities with out them,” he stated. They’re important for us to have the ability to run our league. They’re invaluable to how we run our packages.”

As park and rec director, Pettus has a hand in all the packages, overseeing the whole lot, setting schedules and dealing with the executive aspect of issues.

“We’re unfold out so skinny within the fall it might take 5 of me to cowl all of the places—that’s the place our good coaches come into play. Should you obtained good individuals operating (the packages), it’s setting the place you don’t need to micromanage.”

To register for any of the packages, go to Chelsea.recdesk.com to create an account. After registration, mother and father will obtain emails about upcoming occasions, enroll data and deadlines.

“Rec is all about giving these youngsters a possibility to expertise youth sports activities and have enjoyable,” Pettus stated. “That’s what we’re right here for—to supply a service of athletics that’s secure and gratifying for teenagers to play.”

The next are the registration dates for CYC sports activities: