Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Stamford Bridge, dwelling of Chelsea Soccer Membership (The FA by way of Getty Photographs)

Comply with reside protection as Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the present day within the Premier League. One other top-flight season might be lined in full proper right here with The Impartial, as reigning champions Manchester Metropolis look to make it an unprecedented 5 titles in a row come the tip of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool might be chasing Pep Guardiola’s aspect, however simply as fascinating would be the race for Champions League locations, with extra groups than ever earlier than having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea stay big-spending, Manchester United’s newest rebuild continues and each Tottenham and Newcastle will anticipate enhancements this yr – but it was Aston Villa who snared fourth final time period.

In the meantime, it is Southampton, Leicester Metropolis and Ipswich City who made it again to the elite after promotion final yr and every can have hope they’ll make it greater than a one-year keep. Comply with the most recent reside motion from the Premier League under:

Chelsea FC 4 – 2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

A sensational four-goal show from Palmer – who really might have had extra – powers Chelsea previous Brighton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. Regardless of beginning the match the higher of the 2 sides and taking a lead inside seven minutes, Hurzeler’s aspect had been then taken aside by an unimaginable solo efficiency by Palmer, who grew to become the primary participant in Premier League historical past to seek out the again of the web 4 instances within the opening half of a sport. The decide of the bunch was a free-kick from 30 yards out – his third of the day – giving Verbruggen completely no likelihood by placing it proper within the high nook. Sanchez gifted Baleba a aim late within the opening interval to depart the Seagulls down by two on the interval, however they had been unable to get any nearer, with Maresca’s aspect organised on the again, giving their opponents few alternatives to check Sanchez. Each Palmer and Jackson might have added to the hosts’ tally within the second half, however manful defending from Dunk prevented an excellent larger margin of victory. Chelsea win with an xG of three.19 forward of matches this week in opposition to Gent and Nottingham Forest within the Europa Convention League and Premier League respectively, whereas Brighton fall to their first defeat of the yr after an output of simply 1.05 xG and host Tottenham in eight days. That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Brighton – we hope you’ve loved it!

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 4-2 BRIGHTON

Palmer and Nkunku work a short-corner routine that appears to bother the Brighton defence, but it surely’s neatly labored all the way in which again to Sanchez from the flag, with Chelsea trying to see out the 4-2 victory.

The fourth official signifies 5 minutes might be added to the tip of the match for stoppages.

Veiga manages to push the ball off the foot of Minteh, with Enciso fast to latch upon it – firing a hurried strike from a great distance out that sails excessive over Sanchez’s crossbar.

Dunk has tried 100 passes on this sport; it is the third time this season {that a} Brightonplayer has tried 100 or extra in a single match within the Premier League and greater than some other participant on this sport (forward of Baleba – 50 passes).

It appears to be like to be job executed for Chelsea, who’ve lower than 5 minutes to carry on for a third-consecutive Premier League win. Outcomes across the grounds imply that Maresca’s aspect at present sit in second place – one level behind Manchester Metropolis – as issues stand, whereas Liverpool and Aston Villa nonetheless have the prospect to leap them within the desk later this weekend.

Estupinan manages to get into the penalty space close to the byline after a Chelsea giveaway of their defensive third, however the left-back has his pocket picked by Gusto, who instances his problem nicely earlier than profitable a throw-in to sap a bit extra break day the clock.

Minteh cuts inside from the best and sends a skipping cross into the penalty space for Ferguson, however the striker doesn’t gamble on the supply, permitting Sanchez to get there first.

Lavia is launched for simply his third Premier League look for Chelsea, with the booked Fernandez protected with 11 minutes to go.

Substitution Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck Evan Joe Ferguson

Jackson is recalled to the bench with an help – however not a aim – to his identify. Nkunku will get an opportunity so as to add to his private tally, after a hat-trick efficiency in opposition to Barrow within the League Cup on Tuesday.

Fofana commits to a late sliding problem on Enciso, catching the Brighton substitute simply outdoors the penalty space. It is a free-kick for the guests, whereas the Chelsea defender is proven a yellow card.

Brighton are certainly one of 4 sides nonetheless unbeaten within the Premier League this season coming into this weekend’s video games, although their final three have all been drawn (two whole wins). They’ve by no means gone unbeaten of their first six video games from the beginning of a top-flight marketing campaign earlier than.

With a quarter-hour left to go within the sport, Brighton haven’t threatened sufficient within the second half to persuade Chelsea they’re able to the comeback. After 9 pictures and an xG of 0.86 within the first interval of play, Hurzeler’s aspect have solely managed three off-target efforts and an anticipated objectives of simply 0.05, regardless of sustaining greater than 50 per cent possession earlier than and after the restart.

Chelsea gained each Premier League conferences with Brighton final season, regardless of having a participant despatched off in every sport. It’s certainly one of simply two events a crew has gained consecutive conferences with an opponent regardless of happening to 10 males (additionally Middlesbrough in opposition to Sunderland in 2002), whereas the Blues have by no means had a participant despatched off in three-consecutive conferences with an opponent.

Substitution Georginio Lucius Rutter Yankuba Minteh Moat

Substitution Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu Julio César Enciso Espínola

Substitution Jadon Malik Sancho Mykhailo Mudryk

CUCURELLA SCORES BUT IT WON’T COUNT! Sancho’s inswinging nook is flicked on on the close to put up by Neto, with the ball dropping kindly to Cucurella contained in the six-yard field. The left-back does nicely to manage the ball earlier than whacking it previous Verbruggen with a raised boot, but it surely gained’t rely after an offside within the construct up!

Substitution Marc Cucurella Saseta Renato Palma Veiga

Jackson breaks into the penalty space after a beautiful disguised move from Palmer and appears to beat the goalkeeper from a close-range left-footed effort, however Dunk slides throughout and manages to divert the hassle large for a nook.

Julio makes an enterprising run by the center of the pitch earlier than spreading play out to the best for Rutter. The winger slips a move into the penalty space for the overlapping Ayari, who goes down after a tangle of legs with Cucurella. The referee is in a great place to identify the incident and permits play to proceed, which infuriates the Brighton forwards.

Chelsea make their first change of the competition – sending on much more firepower – with Neto taking up from Madueke on the best wing.

Hinshelwood’s supply from the free-kick doesn’t fairly discover Dunk on the far put up, inflicting a little bit of a panic within the penalty space, however Cucurella is ready to ultimately clear the hazard fairly emphatically.

Forward of a Brighton free-kick, the referee calls Estupinan and Gusto over to have a phrase about some pushing and shoving. The visiting left-back must be cautious – underneath the shut eye of the match official after his earlier reserving.

Jackson has been concerned in 14 objectives in his final 14 Premier League video games for Chelsea (9 objectives, 5 assists), two greater than he’d managed in his first 27 appearances (9 objectives, three assists).

JUST WIDE! Brighton are caught making an attempt to play out from the again, with Verbruggen’s move to Wieffer intercepted by a decided Caicedo, who instantly prods the ball ahead for his team-mate. With solely the goalkeeper to beat, Palmer can’t fairly discover the again of the web together with his proper foot, sending it whistling large of the close to put up!

Substitution Adam Harry Webster Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo

Substitution Mats Wieffer Yasin Abbas Ayari

Baleba’s interception instantly places Brighton on the assault, however Rutter chooses the unselfish choice, trying to cut up the traces with a move for Welbeck, as an alternative of capturing with room forward of Cucurella. It’s the flawed selection, with Chelsea virtually instantly capable of clear their traces.

Cucurella and Sancho work an efficient one-two move on the left wing, placing the full-back in a great place for a cross. His excessive, hanging supply is attacked by Jackson, who places his header disappointingly large of the mark.

CLOSE TO A FIFTH! Sancho’s inswinging nook is headed away initially by Welbeck, however solely so far as Palmer 20 yards from aim. Filled with confidence, the England worldwide controls the clearance together with his knee earlier than hitting a well-timed volley in direction of aim. The hassle forces Verbruggen to cowl the highest of his aim, however the ball flies narrowly over!

Palmer has develop into the primary Premier League participant in historical past to attain 4 objectives earlier than half-time in a single match – an unimaginable feat for the younger ahead.

OFF THE LINE BY WEBSTER! Palmer turns supplier, scooping an unbelievable first-time cross excessive of Brighton’s defence for Jackson, who manages to carry his run till the final doable second. With solely the goalkeeper to beat, the striker rounds Verbruggen and sends an off-balance shot in direction of the open web – solely to be denied by Webster, who comes flying throughout the goal-line to make an acrobatic cease!

Estupinan expenses ahead, beating Madueke for tempo earlier than threading it by to Mitoma. In trademark fashion, the winger appears to be like to chop inside forward of Gusto and have a shot however his contact lets him down, permitting Fofana to chop throughout and finish the transfer.

Palmer feeds the ball by to Jackson, who waits for the move to catch as much as him earlier than turning and lashing a left-footed shot that’s pushed behind for a nook by Verbruggen.

Chelsea get the match restarted from the kick-off!

Behind by two objectives, Brighton have little choice however to come back ahead and assault; a dangerous technique contemplating simply how open and porous their again line has been within the first half. Maybe Moder could possibly be a helpful choice within the second half to assist defend the defence and preserve the ball, whereas Enciso is a doable entrant both in assault, or in the course of the park to assist create extra penetration. Minteh can be a hazard down the flanks, whereas Chelsea might be trying to preserve all the pieces in entrance of them and protect their deserved lead. Lavia could possibly be launched for simply his third Premier League look for the Blues – probably instead of the booked Fernandez – whereas Nkunku will doubtless see the pitch in an try to enhance on his file of 4 objectives in his final three matches.

A completely mad first half at Stamford Bridge involves a detailed with Chelsea forward by 4 objectives to 2, due to a four-goal first-half efficiency from Palmer and a few poor play on the again from each side. Brighton began the extra constructive of the 2 groups, controlling possession and linking up in neat triangles, ultimately taking the lead after simply seven minutes due to Rutter – scoring after Caicedo’s blocked clearance. It appeared an early deficit was simply what Palmer wanted to get going, with the England worldwide hitting the woodwork and having a aim chalked off for offside – solely to seek out the again of the web thrice within the ensuing 10 minutes – together with an excellent free-kick from 30 yards out. A Sanchez mistake gave Brighton the prospect to drag one again by Baleba, however Palmer was as soon as once more there to revive the Blues’ two-goal benefit, slotting an acute-angle end previous Verbruggen for 4 objectives in 40 minutes. Enzo Maresca’s aspect have produced an xG of 1.95 (1.72 of that coming from Palmer alone), whereas Brighton scored twice on simply 0.72.

HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 4-2 BRIGHTON

Hurzeler will simply be trying to get his aspect into the half-time interval, the place he can ship extra directions after seeing a variety of positives and negatives within the first interval at Stamford Bridge. Brighton have definitely had their moments going ahead, however look to be lacking the presence of each Veltman and Van Hecke.

Rutter will get to the nook of the penalty space and cuts inside forward of Cucurella earlier than hitting a low drive that’s blocked by a well-placed Fernandez.

The fourth official signifies eight minutes might be added to the tip of the half for stoppages.

Estupinan sends an outswinging nook in direction of the six-yard field in search of a late aim, however Fofana and Cucurella mix to clear Chelsea’s traces.

Sancho has now contributed an help in every of his final three video games, whereas Palmer takes his private tally this season to 6 objectives – solely behind Erling Haaland.

Help Jadon Malik Sancho

Purpose Cole Jermaine Palmer

Madueke sends a skipping cross in direction of the penalty spot for Sancho on the opposite aspect, however a courageous Verbruggen comes a great distance off his line to verify he’s first to it.

MADUEKE GOES WIDE! Chelsea once more expose Brighton’s excessive line, sending the ball proper excessive for Madueke. Hinshelwood tries his finest to maintain tempo with the winger however he’s taken out of the play contained in the penalty space, just for Madueke to ship his acute-angle shot rippling the side-netting!

Regardless of already bagging a hat-trick in half-hour, Palmer might have even had extra this sport, with the ahead denied by the body of the aim and a slender offside margin, in what might have been an outrageous five-goal spell. He’s on high kind – replicating his manufacturing from final yr

BRIGHTON PULL ONE BACK! 3-2! It’s a poor aim for Chelsea to concede, with Sanchez nearly passing it proper to Baleba 18 yards from aim. From there, it’s a easy end for the midfielder, who takes a contact to deliver the ball underneath his management earlier than slotting a cool end previous the goalkeeper to drag the lead again to 1!

Cucurella is extraordinarily late difficult Hinshelwood for the ball, catching the midfielder and upending him as an alternative. It’s a yellow card for the now Chelsea – former Brighton – full-back.

Purpose Cole Jermaine Palmer

Brighton’s defence is but once more breached, with Madueke getting previous Dunk and Webster 30 yards from aim, till he’s tripped and ship to the bottom by a determined Estupinan. It’s a yellow card for the left-back, whereas Chelsea demand a crimson.

Yellow Card Enzo Jeremías Fernández

Penalty Purpose Cole Jermaine Palmer

Yellow Card Lewis Carl Dunk

There’s a prolonged VAR examine after the disallowed aim, with the crew of referees checking to make sure that Madueke began his run in an offside place. There’s additionally a case to be made that Sancho was unable to carry his line throughout the move throughout the face of aim as nicely – with the video assistants agreeing with the on-field choice.

ANOTHER GOAL CHALKED OFF! Chelsea transfer the ball up from the again centrally, with Jackson selecting up possession contained in the centre-circle. The striker instantly performs a move ahead for the pacey Madueke, who latches onto it and drives into the penalty space. Seeking to present for a team-mate, he squares a move throughout the face of aim for Sancho, who finishes from shut vary, however one more offside name denies Chelsea by the narrowest of margins!

Help Nicolas Jackson

Purpose Cole Jermaine Palmer

PALMER SCORES BUT IT WON’T COUNT! Once more in search of the identical connection, this time Fernandez places some air underneath his move, lifting the ball excessive of the defence for the run of Palmer from inside his personal half. This time, the ahead makes no mistake, slotting his end previous the goalkeeper, however he’s denied by the linesman’s flag, with offside the decision!

OFF THE POST! INCREDIBLE! Fernandez splits the Brighton defence with an excellent move ahead for Palmer, placing the ball completely within the ahead’s stride. The England worldwide’s first contact lets him down considerably however he nonetheless manages to tug Verbruggen off his line earlier than chipping a cheeky end over him – solely to be denied by the bottom of the put up!

Brighton are transferring the ball with velocity and function in midfield, interchanging neatly in triangles to get previous the Chelsea press as they appear to construct assaults down the wing. Baleba and Hinshelwood have labored nicely in tandem with their respective full-backs, forcing the hosts onto the again foot early.

INSTINCTIVE SAVE FROM SANCHEZ! Hinshelwood and Baleba hyperlink up delightfully in midfield, giving Welbeck the prospect to run down the best wing to latch onto the ball. The striker ultimately delivers a cross into the six-yard field from a place close to the byline, which takes a harmful deflection on its manner by, forcing the Chelsea goalkeeper to stay out an arm and swat it away with a closed fist!

Estupinan’s ensuing corner-kick is floated to the close to put up, however Jackson is again to do his defensive duties, powering the ball away together with his head.

Estupinan delivers a beautiful cross into the penalty space in search of the run of Welbeck, with Cucurella compelled right into a diving header to show the ball behind for a Brighton nook.

Sancho glides into the penalty space after linking up with Cucurella, however his low, left-footed cross into the six-yard field is a tame supply that’s simply gathered by Verbruggen.

After being checked out each on the pitch and on the touchline, Rutter has been cleared to return to the fray, having given his aspect an early lead away from dwelling!

Brighton take the lead however there’s no time for celebration, because the medical workers are on to the pitch to check out Rutter, who seems to have collided with Sanchez throughout his headed try that led to the aim. Chelsea gamers are circling referee Peter Bankes in search of a foul the opposite manner, however their appeals are denied, because the aim stands!

Help Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba

There are a variety of Chelsea gamers who might be trying to make a great impression in opposition to their former membership, with Sanchez, Cucurella and Caicedo all coming from Brighton to Stamford Bridge. Little question the 2 outfield gamers might be determined to attain, whereas the goalkeeper might be in search of a third-consecutive clear sheet; with Jorgensen having featured in Chelsea’s League Cup match in opposition to Barrow.

Hinshelwood’s lax move again to Wieffer is intercepted by Jackson, who performs the ball unselfishly throughout the sting of the 18-yard field for Sancho. The winger takes a contact to set himself earlier than firing a shot but it surely’s blocked by a determined Dunk.

A beautiful piece of ability will get Mitoma previous Gusto down the left wing, however Caicedo comes throughout to assist slender down the angle, with the Japan worldwide’s cross ultimately caught by Sanchez.

Brighton get the match underway from the kick-off!

Brighton make three alterations to the XI that drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Webster takes the spot of the unavailable Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back, whereas Kadioglu is handed a primary Premier League begin with the absence of Joel Veltman. The ultimate swap is in midfield, the place Samuel Adingra is omitted for Wieffer.

Chelsea make one change to the aspect that beat West Ham 3-0 seven days in the past, with Gusto in for Adarabioyo at right-back, which pushes Fofana inside to centre-back.

BRIGHTON SUBS: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Yankuba Minteh, Jason Steele, Yasin Ayari, Evan Ferguson, Imari Samuels.

BRIGHTON XI (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood; Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter.

CHELSEA SUBS: Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Filip Jorgensen, Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, Renato Veiga, Romeo Lavia.

CHELSEA XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez: Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson.

With quarter-hour to go earlier than kick-off, let’s check out how the 2 sides are lining up – beginning with our hosts!

Only one level and one place behind Chelsea, Brighton have gotten off to a flying begin underneath new, younger coach Fabian Hurzeler, with the Seagulls avoiding defeat in every of their first seven matches in all competitions. Regardless of the constructive begin, in the present day’s guests have gone three league video games with out a win, drawing in opposition to Arsenal, Ipswich City and Nottingham Forest. A aspect often identified for its attacking prowess, Brighton have seemingly discovered their rhythm defensively, with solely Liverpool and Arsenal conceding fewer objectives after 5 matches.

Chelsea have bounced again from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace within the Premier League on the primary of September, profitable every of their final three matches in all competitions by an combination rating of 9-0. But to expertise victory in entrance of the Stamford Bridge trustworthy this marketing campaign, Enzo Maresca’s sixth-placed aspect might leap all the way in which into second by the tip of play in the present day with three factors and a few assist from elsewhere.

Howdy and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Brighton!

Comply with all of the objectives and newest motion from the Premier League right here with The Impartial. Group information and line-ups developing shortly…