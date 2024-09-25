Chelsea vs. Barrow Livestream: How to Watch Carabao Cup Soccer From Anywhere See at Now Watch the Premier League within the UK from £15 with Now Now See at DAZN Watch the Carabao Cup in Canada from CA$30 a month DAZN

The Blues come into this conflict off the again of a powerful 0-3 away victory over London rivals West Ham within the Premier League, with this match more likely to see Maresca closely rotating his squad.

Three divisions separate Barrow and their hosts at this time, however the Bluebirds nonetheless come into this conflict in good type of their very own. Presently sitting on the summit of League Two, Stephen Clemence's facet have been crushed simply as soon as to this point this season.

Under, we'll define the perfect dwell TV streaming companies to make use of to look at the sport dwell wherever you're on this planet.

This Carabao Cup third-round recreation between Chelsea and Barrow takes place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is about for 7:45 p.m. native time within the UK which is 2:45 p.m. ET and 11:45 a.m. PT within the US, and 4:45 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Australia.

--> Portuguese star Joao Felix is a part of Chelsea’s beginning line up for at this time’s EFL Cup conflict in opposition to Barrow. James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Photos

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Barrow recreation within the US

Carabao Cup matches are streaming solely dwell within the US on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus presently prices $8 a month for its Important tier, or $60 for an annual subscription.

<div id="01d42bd3-3e57-4cb4-a420-8ae21fe917b7" data-cy="shortcodeListicle" data-id="listicle-01d42bd3-3e57-4cb4-a420-8ae21fe917b7" data-location="LIST" data-position="1" version="us" superlative="Carries EFL Cup matches" imagegroup="{"alt":"Paramount Plus streaming TV and flicks","caption":"

“,”credit”:”James Martin/CNET”,”imageData”:{“id”:”0ace74c7-853e-4577-930e-6a001b32c3cf”,”title”:”paramount-plus-streaming-tv-movies-0557-3″,”filename”:”paramount-plus-streaming-tv-movies-0557-3.jpg”,”path”:”https://www.cnet.com/a/img/hub/2024/06/24/0ace74c7-853e-4577-930e-6a001b32c3cf/paramount-plus-streaming-tv-movies-0557-3.jpg”,”caption”:”

“,”dimension”:283998,”width”:2495,”top”:1403,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2024-06-24 21:45:41″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”dateUpdated”:{“date”:”2024-06-24 21:45:50″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”needsModeration”:false,”mimeType”:”picture/jpeg”,”deleted”:false,”credit”:”James Martin/CNET”,”alt”:”paramount-plus-streaming-tv-movies-0557-3″,”restricted”:false,”startDate”:null,”endDate”:null,”most well-liked”:false,”watermark”:false,”doNotCrop”:false,”doNotResize”:false,”primaryCollection”:null,”vanityUrl”:null,”notes”:null,”crop”:null,”cropGravity”:0,”preservedRegion”:null,”isNew”:false,”key phrases”:[],”primeColor”:null,”hasWarning”:false,”typeName”:”content_image”},”uuid”:”0ace74c7-853e-4577-930e-6a001b32c3cf”,”imageAltText”:”Paramount Plus streaming TV and flicks”,”imageCaption”:”

“,”imageCredit”:”James Martin/CNET”,”imageDoNotCrop”:false,”imageDoNotResize”:false,”imageWatermark”:false,”imageFilename”:”paramount-plus-streaming-tv-movies-0557-3.jpg”,”imageDateCreated”:”2024/06/24″,”imageWidth”:2495,”imageHeight”:1403,”imageParallax”:””,”imageCrop”:””,”imageEnlarge”:false}” overridecaption=”

” overridecredit=”James Martin/CNET” usepricing=”true” data-key=”cnetlisticle__01d42bd3-3e57-4cb4-a420-8ae21fe917b7″ place=”NaN” contenttype=”Find out how to Watch” pagelayout=”Greatest Listing – Precap” class=”c-shortcodeListicle g-border-thin-light-top g-inner-spacing-bottom-medium g-inner-spacing-left-large g-inner-spacing-right-large g-inner-spacing-bottom-xlarge c-shortcodeListicle-notInfoCard g-outer-spacing-bottom-large g-border-thin-light-bottom g-border-thin-light-right g-border-thin-light-left”>

Attempting to decide on between Paramount Plus Important and Paramount Plus with Showtime plans? Important is the cheaper of the 2 and is ad-supported. Paramount Plus with Showtime is not fully ad-free however solely shows commercials on "dwell TV and some reveals." If you'd like Showtime programming, the flexibility to obtain titles and your native dwell CBS station, you will solely get that with Paramount Plus with Showtime.