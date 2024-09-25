Chelsea vs Barrow LIVE: Carabao Cup result, score and reaction as Nkunku nets hattrick in Blues rout

(Motion Photos through Reuters)

Observe stay response from Chelsea‘s win over Barrow within the Carabao Cup. Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competitors following an additional time victory over Chelsea themselves at Wembley final time period, so new boss Enzo Maresca can be hoping to go one higher and land his first trophy on the membership.

It couldn’t have began in way more routine vogue both, as Christopher Nkunku hit a hat-trick in opposition to a facet who merely had no likelihood, given the Blues’ rotated area of worldwide stars together with Joao Felix. The Portuguese attacker teed up one and hit the put up with a free-kick himself, the ball finally entering into off the goalkeeper, whereas Pedro Neto additionally scored in a five-goal thrashing.

Observe stay response from at present’s sport within the stay weblog beneath.

22:20 , Karl Matchett

Enzo Maresca made 11 adjustments to his Chelsea line-up for the go to of Barrow within the Carabao Cup third spherical, however a high quality begin to the Italian’s Stamford Bridge tenure was by no means vulnerable to being derailed as Christopher Nkunku’s hat-trick secured a 5-0 romp over the League Two facet.

The Blues have been three objectives up and out of sight inside half an hour with Joao Felix the ring chief in an awesome first-half attacking show, the ahead who performed 44 instances final season for Barcelona making featherlight work of a crew who have been within the Nationwide League as just lately as 4 years in the past.

The Portugal worldwide had a vital hand in his facet’s third purpose, his free-kick placing the put up and entering into off Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman, that after Nkunku had scored twice within the first 18 minutes.

Nkunku went on to finish his first Chelsea hat-trick within the second half together with his facet’s fifth purpose. Earlier than that, Pedro Neto had registered one other first, opening his Blues account with a tap-in from Mykhailo Mudryk’s sq. go.

Christopher Nkunku starred at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

21:36

Match ends, Chelsea 5, Barrow 0.

21:35

Second Half ends, Chelsea 5, Barrow 0.

21:34

Fourth official has introduced 1 minutes of added time.

21:34

Try missed. Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the field.

21:31

Try missed. Katia Kouyate (Barrow) left footed shot from exterior the field is excessive and vast to the left.

21:31

Substitution, Barrow. David Worrall replaces Chris Stokes.

21:31

Filip Jørgensen (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

21:28

Nook, Barrow. Conceded by Josh Acheampong.

21:25

Nook, Barrow. Conceded by Josh Acheampong.

21:23

Try saved. Marc Guiu (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the fitting facet of the six yard field is saved.

21:23

Tyrique George (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

21:21

Try missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) proper footed shot from exterior the field is just too excessive. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.

21:21

Try saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the fitting facet of the field is saved within the centre of the purpose. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.

21:21

Substitution, Chelsea. Marc Guiu replaces Christopher Nkunku.

21:21

Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces João Félix.

21:18

Objective! Chelsea 5, Barrow 0. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the left facet of the field to the centre of the purpose.

21:16

Nook, Barrow. Conceded by Renato Veiga.

21:16

Try missed. Tyrique George (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

21:34

Try saved. Junior Tiensia (Barrow) left footed shot from the centre of the field is saved within the backside left nook. Assisted by Theo Vassell.

21:31

Try missed. Junior Tiensia (Barrow) left footed shot from the centre of the field following a nook.

21:16

Nook, Barrow. Conceded by Filip Jørgensen.

21:16

Try saved. Kian Spence (Barrow) proper footed shot from exterior the field is saved within the prime proper nook.

21:12

Foul by Josh Acheampong (Chelsea).

21:10

Try missed. Cesare Casadei (Chelsea) proper footed shot from exterior the field.

21:10

Substitution, Barrow. Junior Tiensia replaces Gerard Garner.

21:10

Substitution, Barrow. Katia Kouyate replaces Elliot Newby.

21:08

Substitution, Chelsea. Josh Acheampong replaces Axel Disasi.

21:08

Substitution, Chelsea. Tyrique George replaces Pedro Neto.

21:06

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Sam Foley.

21:08

Try blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Axel Disasi with a headed go.

21:06

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Neo Eccleston.

21:04

Foul by Renato Veiga (Chelsea).

21:04

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Paul Farman.

21:04

Try saved. Axel Disasi (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the fitting facet of the six yard field is saved within the backside proper nook.

21:04

Try blocked. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.

21:00

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Paul Farman.

21:04

Try saved. Axel Disasi (Chelsea) header from the centre of the field is saved within the centre of the purpose. Assisted by João Félix with a cross.

21:00

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Theo Vassell.

20:59

Offside, Barrow. Kian Spence is caught offside.

20:59

Foul by Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea).

20:59

Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).

20:56

Try missed. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the field misses to the left. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a by way of ball following a nook.

20:53

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Paul Farman.

20:53

Try saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is saved.

20:53

Offside, Barrow. Gerard Garner is caught offside.

20:51

Objective! Chelsea 4, Barrow 0. Pedro Neto (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field.

20:51

Try missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) header from the centre of the field misses to the fitting. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a headed go.

20:49

Second Half begins Chelsea 3, Barrow 0.

20:49

Substitution, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell replaces Malo Gusto.

20:33

First Half ends, Chelsea 3, Barrow 0.

20:33

Delay over. They’re able to proceed.

20:33

Delay in match due to an damage Emile Acquah (Barrow).

20:33

Fourth official has introduced 1 minutes of added time.

20:30

João Félix (Chelsea) is proven the yellow card for hand ball.

20:30

Hand ball by João Félix (Chelsea).

20:29

Try saved. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) left footed shot from exterior the field is saved within the centre of the purpose. Assisted by Renato Veiga.

20:29

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Theo Vassell.

20:27

Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea).

20:27

Foul by Renato Veiga (Chelsea).

20:26

Emile Acquah (Barrow) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

20:21

Axel Disasi (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

20:18

Axel Disasi (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

20:18

Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea).

20:18

Malo Gusto (Chelsea).

20:18

Foul by Pedro Neto (Chelsea).

20:15

Personal Objective by Paul Farman, Barrow. Chelsea 3, Barrow 0.

20:18

João Félix (Chelsea) hits the fitting put up with a proper footed shot from exterior the field from a direct free kick.

20:15

Sam Foley (Barrow) is proven the yellow card for a nasty foul.

20:12

Foul by Sam Foley (Barrow).

20:15

Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

20:10

João Félix (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

20:05

Offside, Barrow. Gerard Garner is caught offside.

20:10

Offside, Barrow. Chris Stokes is caught offside.

20:04

Foul by Renato Veiga (Chelsea).

20:02

Objective! Chelsea 2, Barrow 0. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field to the underside left nook. Assisted by Malo Gusto with a cross.

19:58

Try missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) left footed shot from exterior the field following a nook.

19:58

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Jackson.

19:57

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

19:57

Offside, Chelsea. João Félix is caught offside.

19:56

Try missed. Emile Acquah (Barrow) proper footed shot from the fitting facet of the field is just too excessive. Assisted by Sam Foley.

19:54

Objective! Chelsea 1, Barrow 0. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field to the centre of the purpose. Assisted by João Félix with a by way of ball.

19:52

Foul by Cesare Casadei (Chelsea).

19:52

Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

19:49

Filip Jørgensen (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

19:52

Foul by Emile Acquah (Barrow).

19:49

Foul by Cesare Casadei (Chelsea).

19:46

First Half begins.

19:15

Lineups are introduced and gamers are warming up.

17:45

