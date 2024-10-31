Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Carabao Cup

CONFIRMED LINEUP: Jörgensen; Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; Veiga, Fernández; Dewsbury-Corridor, Félix, Mudryk; Nkunku
Three days after its 2–1 victory within the Premier League, Chelsea travels north to St. James’ Park for its second straight assembly towards Newcastle United, this time within the Carabao Cup.
The Blues ended the Magpies’ Carabao Cup dream a season in the past, advancing to the semi-finals on penalties at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea ended up at Wembley within the last, however Mauricio Pochettino’s crew was bested by Liverpool within the last.
Contemporary off Sunday’s victory, Enzo Maresca as soon as once more has all first crew gamers at his disposal. Though his crew have been superior to Newcastle final day trip, it could be a shock if any participant repeats within the beginning XI.
Maresca has made it a behavior to completely rotate his squad, utilizing a very totally different XI within the league in comparison with the one within the Carabao Cup and UEFA Convention League.
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Maresca insists that he is proud of Robert Sánchez because the starter within the league regardless of his shaky moments. Jörgensen has been strong in midweek video games and will push for that No. 1 spot within the EPL quickly.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The return to health of Reece James has left Cucurella because the odd man out within the league. Nevertheless, Malo Gusto hasn’t been as much as his final season requirements and James’s well being isn’t a assure, so the Spaniard may very quickly be again within the EPL lineup.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The previous Fulham middle again is a strong again up. He returns to the XI after his up-and-down show at Anfield per week and a half in the past.
CB: Renato Veiga—Veiga’s versatility has already been showcased in his early days with the Blues, enjoying as a midfielder, full-back and center-back since his arrival. There’s quite a bit to be excited concerning the 21-year-old.
RB: Axel Disasi—Mauricio Pochettino experimented and performed Disasi as a full-back late into his Chelsea tenure. Disasi should be grateful or else it is onerous to ascertain how he’d be given minutes below Maresca if it weren’t for him providing James and Gusto relaxation midweek.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Romeo Lavia continues to impress and has totally taken over as Moisés Caicedo’s midfield associate within the Premier League. Fernández seemed good towards Panathinaikos, lastly enjoying deeper quite how he is been used when alongside Caicedo.
CM: Kieran Dewsbury-Corridor—The previous Leicester Metropolis participant hasn’t put a foot flawed since his arrival to West London.
LW: Mykhailo Mudryk—Contemporary of a objective and two assists towards Panathinaikos, Mudryk is wanting sharper and extra assured of late.
AM: João Félix—Félix is caught behind Cole Palmer which speaks to Chelsea’s deep squad. Félix scored a brace towards Panathinaikos.
RW: Jadon Sancho—After a terrific begin to his Chelsea profession, Sancho hasn’t performed a minute within the Blues’ final two matches. Pedro Neto was good over the weekend and appears to have taken over the beginning position within the league in the intervening time.
ST: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku will look to proceed his streak of scoring in each midweek recreation Chelsea’s performed this season. He is acquired 9 targets already this season however Nicolas Jackson’s robust type has relegated him to simply 153 minutes up to now within the Premier League.