Chelsea open investigation into ‘racist’ video posted by Enzo Fernandez | World News

Chelsea are investigating a video shared by document signing Enzo Fernandez alleged by the French Soccer Federation (FFF) and one other Chelsea participant to be racist.

In a stay Instagram video following Argentina’s Copa America victory, Fernandez, 23, appeared to point out him and his teammates chanting a derogatory track concerning the French crew as they celebrated.

The FFF mentioned it should file a grievance, whereas Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana reposted the video on social media with the caption “Soccer in 2024: uninhibited racism”.

On Wednesday morning, Chelsea, the membership that purchased Fernandez for a Premier League document payment of £106.8m in January 2023, launched a press release saying it has begun a “disciplinary process”.

“Chelsea Soccer Membership finds all types of discriminatory behaviour fully unacceptable,” it mentioned, posted hours after Fernandez apologised.

“We’re proud to be a various, inclusive membership the place individuals from all cultures, communities and identities really feel welcome.

“We acknowledge and respect our participant’s public apology and can use this as a chance to coach. The membership has instigated an inner disciplinary process.”

X



This content material is supplied by X , which can be utilizing cookies and different applied sciences.

To indicate you this content material, we’d like your permission to make use of cookies.

You should use the buttons under to amend your preferences to allow X cookies or to permit these cookies simply as soon as.

You may change your settings at any time through the Privateness Choices.





Sadly we’ve been unable to confirm in case you have consented to X cookies.

To view this content material you need to use the button under to permit X cookies for this session solely.

Allow Cookies

Enable Cookies As soon as

Fernandez apologised on Tuesday night time in a put up on social media.

“The track consists of extremely offensive language and there’s completely no excuse for these phrases,” the 23-year-old mentioned.

“I stand in opposition to discrimination in all types and apologise for getting caught up within the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

“That video, that second, these phrases, don’t replicate my beliefs or my character.

“I’m actually sorry.”

Learn extra from Sky Information:

Lionesses qualify for Euro 2025

Southgate’s assertion in full as he resigns

Observe Sky Information on WhatsApp Sustain with all the most recent information from the UK and all over the world by following Sky Information Faucet right here

The FFF has alleged the track showing to be sung by some members of Argentina’s nationwide crew is “racist and discriminatory”.

In a press release they mentioned: “The president of the French Soccer Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns within the strongest phrases the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which had been made in opposition to the gamers of the French crew within the context of a track sung by gamers and supporters of the Argentina crew after its victory within the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

“Confronted with the seriousness of those surprising remarks, opposite to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF determined to instantly problem his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a authorized grievance for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature.”

Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out within the 2022 World Cup last and through the match some followers had been heard to sing discriminatory songs, Sky Sports activities Information reported.

A FIFA spokesperson mentioned: “FIFA is conscious of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being seemed into. FIFA strongly condemns any type of discrimination by anybody together with gamers, followers and officers.”