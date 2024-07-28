Chelsea Handler Responds to J.D. Vance’s Childless Cat Ladies Comments

Chelsea Handler responded on Sunday to resurfaced feedback from J.D. Vance relating to ladies with out kids.

“To place it in women-hating phrases you perceive, you’re being hysterical,” Handler mentioned in a video posted to Instagram.

Final week, feedback that Donald Trump‘s vice presidential operating mate made in 2021 resurfaced on-line, together with a clip through which Vance instructed Tucker Carlson that america was being run by “a bunch of childless cat women who’re depressing at their very own lives and the alternatives that they’ve made and they also need to make the remainder of the nation depressing, too.”

“Hear up you wingnut elegy, this nation continues to be managed by males and programs that have been arrange by males which can be rigorously crafted to proceed to profit males,” Handler mentioned in a fast-speaking response. “Let’s be clear, there isn’t a correlation between childless individuals and the presidency. For instance, our very first United States president, Mr. George Washington, didn’t have kids. In reality, he had two stepchildren. That’s proper, identical to another person I do know,” she added, in reference to Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s stepmother to 2 grownup kids along with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

“To your level about Kamala not being match as a result of she’s not a mom, I’d prefer to remind you that no president within the historical past of america has ever been a mom,” Handler continued. “Possibly if she had 5 children with three completely different males, and a scandalous affair with a porn star, and was convicted felon that might be extra palatable to Republican males.”

Handler went on to confer with Vance as a “Weight loss program-Mountain-Dew-drinking-couch-humping-dolphin-porn-afficionado,” additional references to headlines from final week relating to viral clips from Vance’s marketing campaign, together with one since-debunked rumor that Vance wrote about having intercourse with a sofa in his 2016 ebook, Hillbilly Elegy.

“All of us childless cat and canine women are going to go from childless and crushing it to childless and crushing you in November,” Handler mentioned. “And earlier than you inform me he didn’t actually fuck a sofa, spare me. I grew up in New Jersey within the ’80s the place everybody had a sofa of their basement and I do know a sofa fucker once I see one.”

Handler will not be the one Hollywood determine to supply a response to Vance’s feedback. Jennifer Aniston wrote on Wednesday, “I really can’t imagine that is coming from a possible VP of The US,” including, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear kids of her personal someday.”

Aniston, who has shared her private IVF journey previously, continued, “I hope she won’t want to show to IVF as a second possibility. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

On Friday, Vance provided a response to Aniston’s criticism, telling Megyn Kelly he was not criticizing ladies with fertility points.

“You’ve obtained Hollywood celebrities saying, ‘Oh, nicely, J.D. Vance, what in case your daughter suffered fertility issues?’” he mentioned. “Effectively, initially, that’s disgusting as a result of my daughter is 2 years outdated. And second of all, if she had fertility issues, as I mentioned in that speech, I might strive every part I might to attempt to assist her as a result of I imagine households and infants are a very good factor.”