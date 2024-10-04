Chelsea made a profitable debut within the third-tier Convention League as Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor all scored in a 4-2 win over Belgium’s KAA Gent at Stamford Bridge.

After Neto and Veiga had scored early in every half, Tsuyoshi Watanabe briefly threatened a comeback for the guests when pulling a aim again within the fiftieth minute.

However Nkunku’s seventh aim of the season and a primary Chelsea aim for Dewsbury-Corridor ensured a cushty win for Enzo Marsca’s facet regardless of a late comfort effort from Omri Gandelman.

Elsewhere within the Convention League on Thursday, Fiorentina, who reached the ultimate within the final two seasons, beat Welsh facet New Saints 2-0.

