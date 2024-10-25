Chelsea 4-1 Panathinaikos (Oct 24, 2024) Game Analysis

João Félix scored twice in Chelsea’s Convention League match in opposition to Panathinaikos.

Chelsea continued their unbeaten streak within the Convention League as João Félix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku all scored in a 4-1 win over Panathinaikos.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor’s cross discovered Félix on the left earlier than the Portugal ahead headered the ball over to Mudryk and purchased himself time to get into place to search out the again of the web within the twenty second minute .

The Mudryk-Felix link-up didn’t stay unique to the primary half after Panathinaikos misplaced the ball deep in their very own half and the Ukraine worldwide crossed to Félix because the striker netted Chelsea’s third aim of the night time within the fifty fifth minute.

Between the 2 assists, Mudryk scored a aim himself, within the forty eighth minute, after latching onto a Pedro Neto cross.

A handball within the 59th minute value Panathinaikos a four-goal deficit as Nkunku transformed a penalty within the bottom-left nook.

Chelsea didn’t hold a clear sheet, nevertheless, as Panathinaikos’ Facundo Pellistri scored the home-side one redeeming aim.