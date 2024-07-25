Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham (Jul 24, 2024) Game Analysis

Lesley Ugochukwu’s 82nd-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Chelsea towards Wrexham on Wednesday in Enzo Maresca’s first recreation because the Blues new head coach.

League One facet Wrexham threatened to trigger an upset when recovering from falling behind to Christopher Nkunku’s Thirty fifth-minute strike to steer halfway by means of the second half by means of targets from Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott.

However Ugochukwu ensured Chelsea averted an embarrassing defeat with a wise end in entrance of 32,724 followers at Levi’s Stadium.

The sport flared up as early because the third minute when Levi Colwill reacted to a late problem from James McClean. The pair grabbed one another, sparking a melee which included Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson attempting to separate the 2 gamers.

Chelsea, who named Colwill, Noni Madueke and Romeo Lavia of their beginning lineup, dominated the ball and operated with Reece James utilised as an inverted full-back when in possession — a key trait of Maresca’s time at Leicester Metropolis, the place he received the Championship final season.

Wrexham and Chelsea gamers tussle throughout their preseason recreation at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Nkunku fired Chelsea in entrance after Tyrique George’s shot was blocked by Marc Guiu within the field. The free ball fell completely for Nkunku, who thrashed a shot previous Arthur Okonkwo and into the underside nook.

Maresca made 10 adjustments at half-time as solely Carney Chukwuemeka continued with Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja amongst these launched.

Wrexham wrestled again the initiative simply earlier than the hour mark as Ugochukwu was caught in possession after which allowed Seb Revan to cross for Bolton, who transformed on the far submit.

Issues bought higher for the League One facet 13 minutes later when Chelsea as soon as once more misplaced the ball attempting to play out from the again, this time Josh Achaepong tackled by Marriott. Sam Dalby returned the ball again to Mariott, who fired a low drive into the far nook.

However Chelsea equalised eight minutes from time as Broja laid the ball off to Ugochukwu, who steered residence a side-footed shot.

Up subsequent for Chelsea, who beat Wrexham 5-0 in a pleasant final season, is one other warmup recreation, this time towards Celtic in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday. Wrexham play MLS facet Vancouver Whitecaps on the identical day.