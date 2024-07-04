Chase Rice Expands The Farm To Chicago

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum recording artist Chase Rice introduced that he’s teaming up with athletes Jimmy Butler and Roquan Smith and Ahead Hospitality Group to carry his leisure venue idea The Farm to Chicago.

“It’s been unimaginable to see the Welcome to The Farm response up to now,” shared Rice. “I’m so excited to continue to grow this venture along with the good staff at Ahead Hospitality Group. Chicago has at all times been one in all my favourite locations to go to and to carry out, and summer season music competition season appeared like the right time to carry Welcome to The Farm to the town.”

Positioned at 15 W Illinois Avenue, the ten,000 sq. foot house will embrace a BBQ restaurant partnership with Govt Chef Raheem Sealy whose famous Ingesting Pig BBQ will discover a house at The Farm. The Farm can even host dwell music with a stage on the second flooring that features indoor seating with house for 300 followers and a retractable rooftop that may be opened in good climate.

The venue is anticipated to formally open its doorways in August.

The Farm’s new location in Chicago would be the third iteration of the branded chain to open, following Cleveland, Ohio, and the unique location St. Petersburg, Florida.