Charmed Cast Reacts to Shannen Doherty’s Death at Age 53

The Charmed solid is mourning the demise of Shannen Doherty, who died on the age of 53 following a most cancers battle.

“A real lion coronary heart. What a warrior,” Rose McGowan wrote through Instagram touch upon Sunday, July 14. “Your daddy is holding his greatest woman now. Like to your mama, your canine and all who love you fiercely.”

Doherty died on Saturday, July 13, following a prolonged battle with most cancers.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I verify the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she misplaced her battle with most cancers after a few years of preventing the illness,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane instructed Us Weekly in a press release. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and good friend was surrounded by her family members in addition to her canine, Bowie. The household asks for his or her privateness right now to allow them to grieve in peace.”

The late actress was greatest recognized for her roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, the latter of which ran between 1998 and 2006. Charmed adopted the three Halliwell sisters as they found that they have been witches. Doherty’s Prue was the oldest of the Halliwell coven. Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs performed Phoebe and Piper respectively.

Doherty solely appeared within the first three seasons of The WB collection, leaving after rumors of on-set feuds. (McGowan joined the present in season 4 upon Doherty’s exit, enjoying the sisters’ half-sibling, Paige.)

In December 2023, Doherty and Combs, 50, claimed that Milano, 51, was the explanation for the drama.

“There was a competitiveness with Alyssa. I heard she addressed it in her e-book. Clearly, I’m by no means studying her e-book as a result of it’s [titled] Sorry Not Sorry, so proper there it tells me you’re not freaking sorry. Why point out one thing in that case? There was additionally competitiveness about you,” Doherty mentioned on the time. “Which was actually fascinating of [her] attempting to tug you away from me and that transpired in that second season.”

Milano denied the claims that she was chargeable for Doherty’s firing on the time.

Doherty opted to not return for the 2008 collection finale, a call she largely doesn’t remorse.

“I remorse it in a single sense — I remorse it for the followers,” she mentioned throughout a Might episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “However I don’t remorse it for me as a result of I used to be so extremely wrecked from getting fired that, I feel, even years and years and years later, had I even walked on that set, it will have stirred all the pieces again up for me and it will have crushed me yet again.”

On the time, Doherty additionally revealed what it will take for the present to be rebooted.

“So the best way that it really works is that as actors, except we wrote the present, created it and produced it, now we have no rights to it,” the actress defined. “I consider CBS owns the present. The one particular person or firm that may make a reunion occur is CBS. So for those who guys really need one you need to bombard their Instagram, [CBS’] Fb, write mail. I don’t even know find out how to do any of that however that’s the one method. You understand, do some petitions and ship them in.”

Hold scrolling to learn extra tributes from the Charmed stars:

Alyssa Milano

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had an advanced relationship, however at its core was somebody I deeply revered and was in awe of,” Milano, 51, mentioned in a press release to Us Weekly. “She was a proficient actress, beloved by many and the world is much less with out her. My condolences to all who beloved her.”

Rose McGowan

“Like to your mama, your canine and all who love you fiercely,” McGowan, 50, added through Instagram remark. “Like to Holly Like to your legions of followers that I do know beloved you proper again. If there was anybody who seemed squarely at demise and mentioned, ‘no thanks,’ it was you expensive Shannen. My head bows to you courageous one. All love perpetually.”

Brian Krause

“You confirmed me what power is. You taught me to be fearless and dwell with goal. To know your worth and stick with your determinations,” he wrote through Instagram. “Perpetually beloved! Really heartbroken 😔.”

Ted King

King performed Doherty’s love curiosity on the supernatural hit.

“We created a particular tv couple for the ages. My coronary heart goes out to your loved ones. Relaxation in peace Shannen, relaxation in peace,” he wrote through Instagram.

Finola Hughes

“Stunning Shannen. What a warrior. Fierce expertise, passionate actor, good friend, advocate. She fought,” Hughes, who performed Doherty’s onscreen mother, Patty Halliwell, within the collection, wrote through Instagram. “My coronary heart goes out to her household, her beloved mama, her doggy, her associates who beloved her equally fiercely as she beloved them. God, I’m sorry for this loss …. Relaxation in peace Shannen 💕 🕊️.”