Charlotte sees strong turnout for Real Madrid, Chelsea friendly

Financial institution of America Stadium drew a crowd of 62,617 for a pleasant between Actual Madrid and Chelsea on TuesdayGetty Pictures

Charlotte and Financial institution of America Stadium have confirmed to have “change into a vacation spot” for overseas golf equipment after a crowd of 62,617 turned out for a pleasant between Actual Madrid and Chelsea final night time, in accordance with Nicky Wolcott of the CHARLOTTE OBSERVER. Between July’s Copa America semifinal that “noticed a crowd of greater than 70,000 raucous followers” watch Colombia narrowly beat Uruguay, the Copa America third-place match shortly thereafter and Tuesday’s matchup between European golf equipment, a complete of 157,647 followers have attended the worldwide matchups at BOA Stadium this summer season. Charlotte FC additionally drew “bumper crowds,” with current matchups towards Inter Miami and Cruz Azul drawing introduced attendances of 47,218 and 33,329, respectively. In addition they had greater than 62,000 followers attend their season opener in February. Charlotte has hosted a global pleasant, membership pleasant or aggressive worldwide event at BOA Stadium yearly since 2018 (CHARLOTTE OBSERVER, 8/6). In Charlotte, Scott Fowler writes Charlotte “felt like a soccer city once more” on Tuesday night time — an prevalence that “appears increasingly widespread because the years cross.” BOA Stadium has “repeatedly confirmed it may well do a great job internet hosting huge occasions.” The MLS “now not feels new round right here. It feels entrenched, as do the rambunctious soccer crowds” (CHARLOTTE OBSERVER, 8/7).



GETTING A FACELIFT: In Baltimore, Hayes Gardner wrote an introduced crowd of 51,337 “flocked” to lately renovated M&T Financial institution Stadium for the matchup of AC Milan and Barcelona. It was the primary occasion at M&T Financial institution Stadium for the reason that “first spherical of a three-year renovation” to the venue was accomplished in current days. Extra adjustments will come forward of the 2025 and 2026 seasons. That building challenge “might make it tough, however not unattainable, for an additional worldwide soccer match to return within the coming years.” However Ravens president Sashi Brown stated Monday that he “anticipates the stadium internet hosting extra particular occasions sooner or later,” particularly after the renovation is full. The Ravens signed a brand new lease with the state of Maryland, the proprietor of the stadium, in 2023, however the Ravens “now maintain the entire internet income from an occasion like a soccer sport or a live performance” (BALTIMORE SUN, 8/6).