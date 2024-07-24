Charlotte Dujardin Withdraws From Olympics Over Training Video

The Fédération Equestre Internationale has provisionally suspended British Olympian and World No. 4-ranked dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin. The choice got here hours after the rider introduced she has withdrawn from the upcoming Paris Olympics and all different competitions following the looks of a four-year-old video she stated reveals her “making an error of judgement” in a training session.

In an announcement, the FEI said it obtained a video on Monday, July 22, “depicting Ms. Dujardin partaking in conduct opposite to the rules of horse welfare. This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant. In accordance with the data obtained, the footage was allegedly taken a number of years in the past throughout a coaching session performed by Ms. Dujardin at a personal steady.”

Charlotte Dujardin was slated to characterize Nice Britain on the Paris Olympic Video games with Imhotep. Lisa Slade Photograph

Upon receiving the video, the FEI started an investigation and alerted Dujardin, British Equestrian and British Dressage of the allegations in opposition to the rider and gave Dujardin a deadline of 5 p.m. Swiss Time (11 a.m. Jap Time) to reply.

Dujardin confirmed to the FEI that she was the particular person within the video and that her conduct was inappropriate. At this time she “requested to be provisionally suspended pending the end result of the investigations and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games,” in accordance with the FEI assertion. (In an earlier model of its assertion, the FEI stated her provisional suspension would final six months, however quickly corrected that to say it’s going to stay in place pending the end result of the investigation and any subsequent disciplinary proceedings.)

In the meantime, Dujardin posted an announcement on social media explaining her choice:

“A video has emerged from 4 years in the past which reveals me making an error of judgement throughout a training session. Understandably, the Worldwide Federation for Equestrian Sports activities (FEI) is investigating and I’ve made the choice to withdraw from all competitors—together with the Paris Olympics—whereas this course of takes place.

“What occurred was utterly out of character and doesn’t mirror how I prepare my horses or coach my pupils, nonetheless there isn’t a excuse. I’m deeply ashamed and will have set a greater instance in that second.

“I’m sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I’ve let everybody down, together with Group GB, followers and sponsors.

“I’ll cooperate totally with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage throughout their investigations, and won’t be commenting additional till the method is full.”

The video has not surfaced publicly.

“We’re deeply disillusioned with this case, particularly as we strategy the Olympic Video games in Paris 2024. Nevertheless, it’s our duty and essential that we handle any cases of abuse, as equine welfare can’t be compromised,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos stated within the FEI assertion. “Charlotte has expressed real regret for her actions, and we recognise and respect her willingness to take duty. Regardless of the unlucky timing, we imagine this motion reaffirms the FEI’s dedication to welfare because the guardians of our equine companions and the integrity of our sport.”

British Equestrian launched its personal assertion on July 23, noting that the rider can also be provisionally suspended from each British Equestrian and British Dressage whereas the investigation is ongoing and the FEI suspension is energetic.

“Because the guardians of equestrian sport, we should uphold the very best requirements of equine welfare—the horse’s wellbeing is paramount,” said British Equestrian Chief Govt Jim Eyre. “We’ve got been in shut liaison with the FEI on the matter and can totally adjust to any requests to meet their investigation and help the sturdy processes round such complaints. The allegations made are critical and the results far reaching however upholding the integrity of our sport stays our precedence—we’re privileged to benefit from the firm of horses; we must not ever compromise on their wellbeing. We are going to proceed to work with the FEI and Charlotte to finish the method.”

British Dressage Chief Govt Jason Brautigam added within the press launch: “At British Dressage our dedication is to ‘deliver individuals and horses collectively in concord’, and as a part of this we continually attempt to realize the very best requirements of horse care. We don’t condone any behaviour that goes in opposition to our guiding rules and take a zero-tolerance strategy to any breach of our equine welfare insurance policies. These historic allegations are deeply upsetting for everybody concerned in our sport, however we totally help the FEI investigation and can take any applicable disciplinary motion when this course of is full. Our precedence now’s to rally behind our athletes and horses representing Group GB in Paris as they tackle the duty of showcasing the perfect of our sport on the world stage.”

Dujardin rose to fame with Valegro, aboard whom she received particular person gold on the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She additionally received particular person bronze with Gio in Tokyo 2021, and holds group gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals. She had been chosen to experience Imhotep, aboard whom she received group silver on the Blue Hors Dressage World Championship (Denmark) in 2022, on the upcoming Video games.

The reserve mixture for the Olympic group is Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, a 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood (Dante Weltino OLD—Udysee, Jazz) owned by Jo Cooper and the rider, and bred by the rider. Carl Hester on Fame and Charlotte Fry on Glamourdale are the opposite members of the group.

The FEI has stated it is not going to challenge any additional feedback on this matter till the investigation concludes “to take care of the integrity of the investigation.”