Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympics over horse-whipping video

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain repeatedly whipped a horse whereas teaching one other rider in a video that was revealed by a number of media retailers Wednesday.

The video is a part of an official grievance filed in opposition to Dujardin with the Worldwide Federation for Equestrian Sports activities, or FEI. It reveals Dujardin repeatedly putting the horse, strolling nearer and swinging the whip once more after it strikes away.

Dujardin was set to compete within the Paris Video games however withdrew after phrase of the video emerged. She mentioned Tuesday in a press release that the video is from 4 years in the past, and it “reveals me making an error of judgment throughout a training session.” She mentioned it “was fully out of character” and he or she was “deeply ashamed.”

Stephan Wensing, a Dutch equine lawyer who represents the complainant to FEI, advised Sky Information the video was taken 2 1/2 years in the past at a non-public barn in the UK. Wensing mentioned his shopper was watching the lesson and took the video.

Dujardin has been provisionally suspended from all occasions below FEI jurisdiction, pending outcomes of the probe. The FEI mentioned Dujardin has confirmed she is the particular person proven within the video, and that she requested her personal provisional suspension.

The 39-year-old Dujardin received gold on the 2012 London Olympics in crew and particular person dressage and received one other particular person gold on the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Video games. She took bronze in crew and particular person on the Tokyo Video games in 2021 and a silver within the crew occasion in Rio. Her six medals are tied for probably the most by a feminine British Olympian.

___

AP Olympics: