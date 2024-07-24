Charlotte Dujardin suspended from 2024 Paris Olympics after 'error of judgment' : NPR

Charlotte Dujardin suspended from 2024 Paris Olympics after ‘error of judgment’ : NPR

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin competes within the equestrian dressage particular person ultimate on the Tokyo Summer time Olympics on July 28, 2021. Dujardin has withdrawn from the Paris Video games after a video emerged that she says reveals her behaving inappropriately whereas teaching different riders.

David Goldman/AP


PARIS — Charlotte Dujardin, certainly one of Nice Britain’s most adorned feminine Olympians, has pulled out of the Paris Video games after a video surfaced displaying her “making an error of judgement.”

The six-time Olympic dressage medalist mentioned in an announcement posted to Instagram that the Worldwide Federation for Equestrian Sports activities (FEI) is investigating the matter and that she would “withdraw from all competitors whereas this course of takes place.”

“A video has emerged from 4 years in the past which reveals me making an error of judgement throughout a training session,” she mentioned. “What occurred was utterly out of character and doesn’t mirror how I practice my horses or coach my pupils, nevertheless there isn’t a excuse. I’m deeply ashamed and may have set a greater instance in that second.”

The FEI, which confirmed the investigation, mentioned it suspended Dujardin from competitors after receiving a video two days prior showing to point out the equestrian “participating in conduct opposite to the rules of horse welfare.”

The video was despatched to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant, the regulatory physique mentioned in an announcement. “In response to the knowledge obtained, the footage was allegedly taken a number of years in the past throughout a coaching session performed by Ms. Dujardin at a personal steady. ”

It isn’t the primary time an alleged violation of a horse’s welfare has compelled an equestrian from Olympic competitors. In 2021, a German coach was booted from the Tokyo Video games as a result of she hit a horse.

Dujardin was barred from her occasion lower than per week earlier than she was as a consequence of compete. She is one medal shy of turning into Britain’s most adorned feminine Olympian and Paris — what would’ve been her fourth Olympics — provided her an opportunity to seize that document.

