Charlize Theron Reacts to Furiosa, Planning Chat With Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron hosted the fourth annual block get together for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Venture on Saturday, the place she additionally shared her response to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa, which was launched in late Could, served as a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Street, and noticed Anya Taylor-Pleasure portraying the early lifetime of warrior Imperator Furiosa, whom Theron performed in Fury Street.

Theron confirmed she had seen the brand new film and informed The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s superb, it’s a good looking movie.” When requested if she had talked to Taylor-Pleasure in any respect all through the method or since its launch, Theron defined, “No, we’ve actually been attempting to attach. It’s been a type of — we will truly make a comedy out of it. We preserve operating into one another and in locations after we don’t have time to actually speak to one another, so we’re always like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get collectively!’ After which life takes over. However it’s going to occur when it’s proper.”

For now, Theron’s focus is on CTAOP, the group she launched in 2007 to the help the well being and security of younger individuals in South Africa. The star was born in South Africa and CTAOP’s applications have reached over 4 million younger individuals there since its launch, with focuses on HIV/AIDS, sexual and reproductive well being, schooling and gender-based violence.

Trying again on the final 17 years and what she is aware of now that she needs she knew then, Theron stated, “I want I used to be calmer about the truth that you don’t change issues in a single day. I feel after we began it was very overwhelming as a result of these are actually massive issues — they’re not straightforward to repair, and sadly they’ve been round for a very long time. And so tackling one thing that’s that broad, we went in sort of particular with HIV and AIDS; we’ve actually change into extra holistic in actually understanding that there’s plenty of issues that we now have to take a look at after we discuss younger individuals.”

Lee Isaac Chung, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Charlize Theron and producer Patrick Crowley. Presley Ann/Getty Photographs for CTAOP

Saturday’s block get together occasion, held on the Common Studios backlot, as soon as once more supported the group whereas additionally celebrating the discharge of a brand new Common movie; this yr, Twisters was the movie being toasted, with director Lee Isaac Chung and stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Brandon Perea in attendance.

Contained in the occasion, Theron thanked the Twisters workforce for participating “as a result of I do know you guys are on the finish of a really lengthy press junket week — no matter that’s known as, a large desert that you must cross. I’ve been there, it’s exhausting and I simply wish to say thanks a lot for taking the time and the vitality to be right here tonight. It’s laborious work and I don’t care, I’m nonetheless going to make you’re employed tonight.”

Taking the mic, Chung responded, “I’m so touched by what you simply stated however truthfully we love being right here [for] the work that you simply’re doing with CTAOP. Motion pictures are supposed to simply convey good to individuals, I truthfully consider that. That’s what we’re hoping to do as a workforce with this movie, we’re attempting to create a celebration for the summer time, so it feels becoming to be right here at this get together.”

Lainey Wilson and Tanner Adell, who’ve songs within the film, carried out on the occasion. The backlot was additionally decked out with loads of Twisters-inspired options, together with a wind machine — which Powell and Edgar-Jones tried out collectively — and a mechanical bull. The CTAOP Block Occasion was sponsored by Dior, CAA, Breitling, Common Photos and Solyco Capital.