Charli XCX’s 25 Best Outfits and Fashion Looks, Ranked

Charli XCX and her stylist, Chris Horan, fairly frankly … by no means miss. From her on a regular basis look to the stage, Charli delivers. Outfits like a barely-there mini from Dilara Findikoglu to oversize tailoring from Y/Venture, or an intricate robe from Marni, have allowed Charli to discover her fashion in numerous and nuanced methods.

Discover under my high 25 private favourite vogue moments, ranked.

Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Photos for The Met Museum/Vogue

My favourite look of Charli’s was her customized Marni gown at this 12 months’s Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Trend.” The rationale why I like this look a lot is that it hit the mark of the Met Gala theme (which so few individuals really do effectively.) This look consists of classic T-shirts deliberately stretched and distressed. The intricacy and fragility of the look are admirable.

Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Photos for H&M

My second-favorite look was additionally from this 12 months, when XCX carried out on the H&M London occasion to kick off London Trend Week. Positive, we’ve seen her on this “Charli uniform” earlier than: a minidress (one might additionally label it as an oversize tee), no pants, excessive boots, tights, sunnies, and blown-out hair — however that’s the explanation why it’s No. 2 on the checklist.

Picture: Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Photos for evian

At Wimbledon earlier this 12 months, the pop star wore a Beaufille high, skirt, and socks. This look was deemed “inappropriate” by sure audiences, however the controversy made it even higher. Therefore why it’s in my high three. For those who get it, you get it.

Picture: MEGA/GC Photos

In fact, XCX attending the Met after-party in one other main Marni look is just not far behind No. 1. What’s attention-grabbing about this look is that it doesn’t comply with the silhouette that Charli often gravitates towards, displaying the flexibility in her fashion.

Picture: Christian Vierig/Getty Photos

In one other flip of occasions, Charli, who often wears all black, is carrying all white to attend the Courrèges present in Paris. The outfit consists of an oversize knit jumper layered on a sheer backside. Charli XCHICX.

Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Photos

Charli joined Troye Sivan onstage at OVO Area Wembley in London-based Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu. To me, each Findikoglu and XCX’s artistry is rooted in feminism and subculture like fetishes, which is why this can be a nice pairing.

Picture: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Photos for Balenciaga

The development of this Balenciaga look — a deconstructed shirtdress — was what made it one in all my high seems on the checklist. In contrast to different Charli seems, this silhouette is out of her consolation zone and ideal for a second like her attending the Balenciaga couture present in Paris.

From left: Picture: Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter through Getty PhotosPicture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic From left: Picture: Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter through Getty PhotosPicture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Charli wore a sheer yellow Givenchy take a look at the Self-importance Honest Oscar occasion, and the nuanced butter-yellow shade is what landed this look within the “better of.” Sure, we needed to embrace a back-of-dress photograph too.

Picture: MEGA/GC Photos

Noticed leaving her lodge in New York, Charli sports activities an ultracropped black tee, low-waisted pants, and pointed footwear. The individuals of New York’s princess.

Picture: Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Photos

Charli attended a British GQ x Christian Louboutin dinner carrying a leather-based corseted jacket and a wet-hair look. What’s attention-grabbing about this look is that it’s extra lined up than Charli often attire however nonetheless retains her ethos of enjoying with shapes and proportions: The sharp shoulders and corsetry particulars are particular.

Picture: Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Photos for Warner Music

Charli on the Warner Music and Ciroc Brit Awards Social gathering in 2023 carrying a shirt with the verbiage “Actual Winner” is each ironic and iconic.

Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Photos

For Vanities: A Evening for Younger Hollywood, hosted by Self-importance Honest, Charli wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello low V-cut gown that felt like the following stage of Charli. It was horny and mature in a method that felt very Previous Hollywood.

Picture: Neil Mockford/GC Photos

Charli attended the JW Anderson present throughout 2023 London Trend Week carrying an oversize white button-down, deep-gray denim Bermuda shorts, and black heeled boots. She has at all times been forward of her time.

Picture: Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Photos

Archive Jean Paul Gaultier from 2004 and bright-yellow matching eye tape for the 2023 Trend Awards was pure artwork.

Picture: Neil Mockford/GC Photos

XCX out and about in London giving all of the “Vroom Vroom” vibes. She is as soon as once more displaying that her road fashion is superior.

Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Photos

For the 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, the singer wore a Mugler deep-plunge bodysuit and velvet skirt with fold-over particulars that match her like a glove.

Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Photos for Self-importance Honest

This search for the 2023 Self-importance Honest Oscar occasion hosted by Radhika Jones feels so Charli at her core. She wore a Wiederhoeft corset high, Annakiki wide-leg pants, and jewels from Fabergé, Noudar, Stephen Webster, David Yurman, and Stefere, accompanied by sky-high pigtails.

Picture: Christian Vierig/Getty Photos

XCX went full glam in a sparkle-embellished Balenciaga gown for the 2024 Cannes Movie Competition.

Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Charli wore a blue leather-based Marni robe tailor-made to perfection for the Pre-Grammy Gala.

Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Charli rocked a barely-there mesh-and-lace minidress with a significant hair second on the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021. Even three years in the past whereas in her Crash period, this look screams brat.

Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Billboard through Getty Photos

Sporting Y/Venture by Glenn Martens to the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Social gathering, the singer exhibits tips on how to put on androgynous silhouettes.

Picture: Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Photos for Excellent X Valentino

The pop star on the Excellent X Valentino London Trend Week occasion in 2023 wore a Led Zeppelin band tee and light-pink lace gown look that interprets to “365 Social gathering Lady.”

Picture: Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Charli on the 2024 Billboard Girls in Music occasion carrying a sheer black gown with white lapel particulars uncovered by way of the material.

Picture: Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Photos

XCX wore one other customized Marni search for the 2024 BRIT Awards. This handcrafted watercolor gown belongs in a museum.

Picture: Don Arnold/Getty Photos

Charli performing on the Dwell and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Live performance is a essential point out. She wore a black miniskirt and bra with neon-rainbow fur sleeves. That is what hyperpop is about!