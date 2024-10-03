Charli XCX Joins Benito Skinner’s Amazon Comedy ‘Overcompensating’

Charli XCX is including one more performing function to her resume.

The singer, at the moment on a profession excessive after the June launch of her album “Brat,” will visitor star in Benito Skinner‘s upcoming comedy sequence “Overcompensating.” She was beforehand introduced to be producing unique music for the sequence.

Apart from “Overcompensating,” Charli XCX’s upcoming display screen credit embody three movies: the Gregg Araki thriller “I Need Your Intercourse” starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman; Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of 1978’s “Faces of Demise” starring Barbie Ferreira; and Julia Jackman’s graphic novel adaptation “100 Nights of Hero” starring Emma Corrin and Maika Monroe.

Together with Skinner and Charli XCX, the forged of “Overcompensating” consists of Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah as sequence regulars, with Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi and Maddie Phillips recurring.

Per the official logline, the sequence “is a college-set ensemble comedy concerning the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former soccer participant and homecoming king, as he turns into quick associates with Carmen (Baram), a highschool outsider on a mission to slot in in any respect prices. With steering from Benny’s older sister (Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka and faux IDs. Deeply humorous and private, the present explores the lengths to which all of us overcompensate whereas on the trail to discovering out who we actually are.”

See Skinner’s publish asserting Charli XCX’s casting and sharing behind-the-scenes images from “Overcompensating” under.