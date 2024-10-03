Charli XCX Cast In Benito Skinner’s Amazon Comedy ‘Overcompensating’

Charli XCX won’t solely be producing the unique music for Benito Skinner‘s Amazon comedy sequence Overcompensating, she’ll additionally flex her performing chops in a guest-starring function. Skinner teased she is going to seem on the present as we speak on his Instagram and Amazon confirmed the casting. Particulars of her function weren’t revealed. You’ll be able to see his put up beneath.

Created by Skinner impressed by his life, Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy in regards to the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former soccer participant and homecoming king, as he turns into quick buddies with Carmen, a highschool outsider on a mission to slot in in any respect prices. With steerage from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and pretend IDs. Deeply humorous and private, the present explores the lengths to which all of us overcompensate whereas on the trail to discovering out who we actually are.

Skinner writes and govt produces with Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin of Sturdy Child. Charli XCX will function govt music producer. The sequence will stream solely on Prime Video in additional than 240 international locations and territories worldwide.

Charli XCX’s casting information follows the June launch of her sixth studio album Brat. As an actor, she’s additionally set to star reverse Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in I Need Your Intercourse, Black Bear’s thriller from director Gregg Araki. She’s additionally co-executive producing the rating for David Lowery’s forthcoming A24 movie Mom Mary. She contributed the tune “Velocity Drive” to Barbie‘s soundtrack final 12 months and likewise has penned tunes for The Fault in Our Stars and Our bodies Our bodies Our bodies. Charli XCX is repped by CAA, Good World and Challenge Gold.