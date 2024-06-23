Charles Spencer’s Wife Karen Breaks Silence Amid Divorce

Karen Spencer is talking out for the primary time since estranged husband Earl Charles Spencer broke the information earlier this month that they might divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Karen, 52, shared a press release through Instagram on Friday, June 21, concerning her break up from the late Princess Diana’s youthful brother.

“Simply needed to say that I’ve been overwhelmed by the messages of affection and help. Thanks, it has actually meant so much to me,” she penned. “I’m simply processing in the meanwhile. Will come again to you quickly.”

“Thought I’d share a couple of pics from final night time’s summer time solstice gathering.”

Karen then added a slew of images from the Althorp property — the Spencer household house the place Diana, who died in 1997, is buried.

One shot was of a beautiful floral desk setting whereas one other featured her household gathering round a hearth on the manor’s grounds.

On June 8, Charles, 60, revealed the breakup throughout an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

“It’s immensely unhappy,” Charles stated. “I simply wish to commit myself to all my kids, and to my grandchildren, and I want Karen each happiness sooner or later.”

Shortly after confirming his divorce, Charles was photographed canoodling with podcast host Dr. Cat Jarman whereas attending a manufacturing of the Guide of Mormon in London.

The 2 presently host “The Rabbit Gap Detectives” podcast alongside Rev. Richard Cole.

Karen, who hails from Canada and is a philanthropist, met Charles in 2010 whereas on a blind date.

They married one yr afterward the Althorp property and share a daughter, Charlotte Diana, 12, collectively. Their daughter’s center identify pays tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

Charles can also be a dad to daughters Kitty, 33, twins Eliza and Amelia, each 31, and son Louis, 30, with ex-wife Victoria Lockwood.

With ex-spouse Caroline Freud, he shares son Edmund, 20, and daughter Lara, 18.

The Althorp: The Story of an English Home creator beforehand opened about his relationship with Karen.

“Karen and I each admire what the opposite does and take care of what we’ve got,” he famous to The Sunday Instances in 2020. “Neither of us has discovered happiness like this earlier than.”

“I do keep in mind once I met her — she occurs to be very stunning, however probably the most attention-grabbing factor was what she did. That positively resonated with me. I suppose my childhood was very privileged however very bumpy, emotionally,” he gushed on the time.