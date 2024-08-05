Charles Schwab says it has technical issue during stock market sell-off

Brokerage corporations together with Charles Schwab reported short-term technical points on Monday in the course of a steep sell-off for international equities.

“Attributable to a technical challenge, some shoppers might have problem logging in to Schwab platforms,” the agency mentioned in a put up on its X social media account. “Please settle for our apologies as our groups work to resolve the problem as shortly as potential. Maintain occasions could also be longer than common.”

Some customers have been reporting on social media about points stepping into their accounts. The agency mentioned in a put up at 12:38 p.m. ET that the problem had been resolved.

The Dow Jones Industrial Common was closed down 1,034 factors, or 2.6%, after being down greater than 1,200 factors at its low of the session. Shares of Schwab fell 1.7% on the day, lower than the broader market.

Schwab was not the one brokerage agency with social media complaints on Monday. The X account for Constancy Investments responded to a few of these complaints, saying that points logging in to its platform have been resolved.

Elsewhere, Steve Sanders, EVP of selling and product growth at Interactive Brokers, mentioned in a press release that the agency knew of no vast outages on its platform. Vanguard mentioned in a press release that it had short-term points for some shoppers on Monday morning which have since been resolved.

The web site Downdetector.com confirmed reported points at different brokerage corporations as effectively on Monday morning, although the complaints appeared to have principally gone away by early afternoon. CNBC reached out to different corporations to see in the event that they have been having points.