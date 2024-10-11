Charles L. Reacts to His The Golden Bachelorette Elimination

Charles Ling will all the time look again at his journey vying for the affections of Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette fondly.

When requested whether or not he was “shocked” to get despatched dwelling throughout the Wednesday, October 9, episode of The Golden Bachelorette, Charles L., 66, mentioned, “No.”

“I sensed it,” Charles L. elaborated on the Thursday, October 10, episode of the “Bachelor Blissful Hour” podcast. “I’ve the information. Why? As a result of I go searching and I sensed.”

Charles L. defined that he knew his elimination was coming “between this time or the subsequent” rose ceremony, noting that he had a sense it was “getting nearer.” He added, “I form of sensed I’m not one of many few remaining ones.”

Regardless of his exit, Charles L. mentioned that his friendships he fashioned with the opposite males transcend their time on the present.

“The forged members, we assist one another however we don’t compete [against] one another in a way,” he defined. “In the long run, Joan can solely choose one gentleman, as you already know that. We shall be very comfortable whoever she goes to select.”

Charles L. credit the present — and his forged members — for serving to him open up about his “sorrows.” He added, “[They] say, ‘Charles, it’s OK, we all know it’s unhappy. However it’s additionally OK to maneuver on, when alternative knocks on my door.’”

He’s additionally grateful for the friendship he fashioned with Joan, 61. “We like one another, however as you already know, like one another is one factor. To like one another is one other factor,” he mentioned. “I’m comfortable for Joan. She continues her journey to seek out the very best one she actually loves.”

As he navigates his courting life, Charles L. mentioned he’s not ruling out the concept of being the subsequent Golden Bachelor. “I haven’t thought of it but, but when that chance arises, why not?” he mentioned.

Charles L. admitted it was a “shock” to him that he captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation throughout his stint on the ABC spinoff present. Whereas giving a message to his supporters, Charles L. mentioned, “Please inform the followers Charles miss them and Charles thank them for his or her love and assist.”

It’s not simply followers who’ve been loving watching Charles L. on the TV display screen week after week. Host Jesse Palmer completely instructed Us Weekly that Charles L. held a particular place in his coronary heart.

“I completely get why America has fallen so arduous for Charles L.,” Jesse, 45, mentioned. “He’s legendary. I like the man.”

Jesse known as Charles L. “a nationwide treasure,” including that the previous contestant is “so honest” and “natural.” Jesse quipped, “You simply wanna put him in your pocket and also you simply wanna carry Charles round with you.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.