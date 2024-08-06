Charles Barkley says he will not retire and remain with TNT Sports even if they don’t have the NBA

Charles Barkley intends to stay with TNT Sports activities via the rest of his contract.

The Corridor of Fame participant introduced Tuesday that he won’t retire subsequent season, reversing the announcement he made in June throughout the NBA Finals.

Barkley stated on the time that the 2024-25 season could be his final on tv, it doesn’t matter what finally occurred with the NBA’s media deal negotiations. He signed a 10-year contract extension with TNT Sports activities in 2022.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the guardian firm of TNT Sports activities, has sued the NBA in New York state courtroom after the league didn’t settle for the corporate’s matching supply for one of many packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which can start with the 2025-26 season.

“I like my TNT Sports activities household. My (primary) 1 precedence has been and all the time will likely be our folks and preserving everybody collectively for so long as attainable. We have now essentially the most superb folks, and they’re the very best at what they do. I’m trying ahead to persevering with to work with them each on the reveals we at the moment have and new ones we develop collectively sooner or later. That is the one place for me,” Barkley stated in an announcement. “I’ve to say … I’ve been impressed by the management workforce who’s combating arduous and have been aggressive in including new properties to TNT Sports activities, which I’m very enthusiastic about. I recognize them and all of my colleagues for his or her continued assist, and most significantly our followers. I’m going to provide my all as we preserve them entertained for years to come back.”

ESPN/ABC, NBC and Amazon Prime Video have been anticipated to attempt to courtroom Barkley earlier than Tuesday’s announcement. “Contained in the NBA” host Ernie Johnson has additionally stated he intends to stay with TNT however the futures of Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith stay unsure.

Barkley joined TNT in 2000 and has been part of the enduring “Contained in the NBA” present, which has received 21 Sports activities Emmy Awards and has been a mannequin for studio reveals. Barkley took house his fifth Sports activities Emmy for Excellent Studio Analyst in Could.

What Barkley’s future appears to be like like if TNT doesn’t have the NBA stays to be seen. Turner has had an NBA bundle since 1984 and video games have been on TNT because the community launched in 1988.

Nevertheless, the connection began to grow to be strained when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav stated throughout an RBC Investor Convention in November 2022 that Turner and WBD “don’t need to have the NBA.”

TNT Sports activities additionally carries the NHL and NCAA males’s basketball event with CBS. It lately has added the Faculty Soccer Playoffs, Large East basketball, NASCAR and the French Open.

“Charles is without doubt one of the finest and most beloved sportscasters within the historical past of tv. I do know I communicate for all of the members of the TNT Sports activities household after I say we’re extremely thrilled to share this mutual dedication to proceed showcasing Charles’ one-of-a-kind abilities and entertain followers properly into the longer term,” TNT Sports activities Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser stated in an announcement. “We proceed so as to add to the breadth and depth of our sports activities portfolio and it’s unbelievable to have Charles for this journey as we develop new content material concepts and reveals for our followers.”

Barkley was the co-host of “King Charles,” a weekly speak present on CNN with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. However the limited-run sequence resulted in April after six months.

