Chargers Steelers Inactives Week 3 2024

The Chargers have introduced their inactive gamers for Week 3.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is energetic though he’s coping with a excessive ankle sprain.

Herbert did not apply Wednesday and Friday and was restricted on Thursday. He was injured halfway by the third quarter in Week 2 in opposition to Carolina.

Whereas Herbert will play, broad receiver Joshua Palmer is inactive. He’s coping with each knee and elbow accidents. Rookie Brenden Rice is energetic for the primary time this season.

Linebacker Junior Colson additionally is not going to play after being dominated out Friday with a hamstring damage. Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden can also be inactive.

The Chargers three 4 rookies — Kimani Vidal, Tarheeb Nonetheless and Justin Eboigbe — who’re inactive for the second straight week.

Right here is who will not swimsuit up in opposition to the Steelers: