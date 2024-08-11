Chargers-Seahawks Preseason Week 1 2024

Easton Stick, AJ Finley, Jaret Patterson and Scott Matlock had been the Chargers captains. The Bolts opened the sport with a 43-yard kickoff return from Jaelen Gill to their very own 45-yard line. However the offense went three-and-out as Seattle took over at its personal 12-yard line. The Seahawks moved the chains as soon as earlier than rookie edge rusher Tre’Mon Morris-Brash pressured a third-down incompletion by hitting Sam Howell’s arm. The Chargers took over at their very own 27 however went three-and-out once more. The Seahawks had been ultimately pressured to punt however pinned the Bolts at their very own 2-yard line. The Chargers as soon as once more went three-and-out as Seattle took over and superior into the pink zone as the primary quarter got here to an in depth.