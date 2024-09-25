Chargers S Derwin James suspended 1 game for illegal hits

The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers security Derwin James one sport on Monday for “repeated violations” of league guidelines to guard gamers’ well being and security.

James will attraction the suspension, The Athletic reported. In any other case, the Chargers will probably be with out their former Professional Bowl security for his or her Week 4 contest in opposition to the two-time defending champion Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

The suspension comes after James led along with his helmet when touchdown successful on Pittsburgh Steelers tight finish Pat Freiermuth on Sunday in a 20-10 loss. James was penalized on the play, saying after the sport that he was annoyed to be flagged and didn’t imagine he hit Freiermuth within the head or neck.

“In the course of the third quarter of Sunday’s Chargers-Steelers sport you have been concerned in a play that the League considers a critical violation of the taking part in guidelines,” NFL vice chairman of soccer operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to James. “The video of the play exhibits that you just lowered your head and made forcible contact (with Freiermuth). You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the unlawful contact may have been prevented.

“Your continued disregard for NFL taking part in guidelines is not going to be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when gamers violate the principles meant to guard participant security on a repeated foundation, notably when the violations carry with them a big threat of damage to an opposing participant.”

James’ attraction will probably be heard by both Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae or Jordy Nelson, all retired NFL gamers collectively appointed as listening to officers by the NFL and NFLPA.

James, 28, has 21 tackles and one sack in three video games this yr. He has performed six seasons for the Chargers since they drafted him within the first spherical in 2018, lacking all of 2020 on account of damage. He was a first-team All-Professional choice as a rookie and is a three-time Professional Bowler.

In 69 profession video games (all begins), James has totaled 518 tackles (26 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, 32 go breakups, eight interceptions and 5 compelled fumbles.

–Subject Stage Media