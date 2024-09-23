Chargers’ Justin Herbert active despite high ankle sprain

PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is energetic for Sunday’s sport in opposition to the Pittsburgh Steelers regardless of sustaining a excessive proper ankle sprain final week.

Herbert went by means of warmups Sunday, throwing to receivers and jogging with out a limp earlier than the Chargers made the choice to make their franchise quarterback energetic.

The Chargers can have three quarterbacks energetic on Sunday; Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke will again up Herbert.

Los Angeles, nevertheless, shall be with out vast receiver Joshua Palmer, who’s inactive with elbow and calf accidents.

Herbert suffered the ankle damage that had put his standing for Sunday’s sport in query within the third quarter of the Chargers’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

That is the second damage Herbert has handled this season. Throughout coaching camp, he spent two weeks in a strolling boot whereas coping with a plantar fascia damage to his proper foot. Herbert mentioned Friday that he has recovered from that damage.