Chappell Roan Performs “Good Luck, Babe!” on The Tonight Show

To these solely not too long ago acquainted with pop singer Chappell Roan, it might appear to be she’s experiencing in a single day success — however inform that to the woman in a photograph she shared on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20 (and to these of us who’ve liked her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, since its 2023 launch). “I had no cash, and I used to be working at a doughnut store,” Roan instructed Jimmy Fallon on the high of her hilarious interview, describing a pic that captured the singer alone behind a keyboard on a tiny stage.

Roan’s Tonight Present debut got here weeks after her June Governor’s Ball efficiency drew an enormous crowd, and he or she delivered a fantastical, feather-festooned efficiency of her new “Good Luck, Babe!” single after her chat with Fallon. So, Fallon requested her, what does being catapulted to pop stardom really feel like?

“It seems like I used to be proper all alongside,” Roan joked. “I imply, I really feel form of like I made it already when folks confirmed as much as my live performance a number of years in the past. It was like, ‘folks got here?!’ Every little thing else has been the cherry on high.”

Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” efficiency was positively a candy deal with for the viewers.

Chappell Roan tells Jimmy Fallon about Sasha Colby

“You stated one thing at Coachella that I liked,” Fallon instructed Roan. “You stated, ‘I am Chappell Roan, and I am your favourite artists’ favourite artist.”

“That was a reference to Sasha Colby,” Roan defined, including, “there’s homosexual folks right here” in response to cheers from the viewers. Colby is a breakout drag star who gained Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, recognized for saying, “I am your favourite drag queens’ favourite drag queen.”

“It simply hit me by the center,” she instructed Fallon. “And so I used to be like, ‘I hope Sasha Colby in the future watches me, and that is why I stated it.'”

Roan bought her want, as Colby shared the Tonight Present clip to her Instagram tales hours later.

Watch Roan’s full interview above.

Chappell Roan sings “Good Luck, Babe!” on The Tonight Present

Roan introduced the vocals to Studio 6B on June 10, singing her hit single whereas clad in feathers from head to…nails.

“We pull from drag, we pull from horror films, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater,” Roan instructed Fallon of the seems to be she and her stylist, Genesis Webb, provide you with. “I like wanting fairly and scary. Or like, fairly and cheesy. Or simply not fairly! I like that too,” she added.

Roan’s stage set was a fairy fantasy as she sang in entrance of an imposing swan throne.