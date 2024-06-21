Chappell Roan Performs ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ on ‘The Tonight Show’: Watch

Transfer over, Tchaikovsky, as a result of Chappell Roan took her personal stab at Swan Lake whereas on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 20).

Taking to the late-night discuss present’s stage surrounded by lilies , the pop star carried out her breakout single “Good Luck, Babe!” whereas dressed head to toe in white feathers and a frizzy blonde wig, resembling the basic ballet’s Princess Odette. Because the efficiency reached a fever pitch with the music’s viral refrain, Roan crawled on her palms and knees towards the digicam, flashing her lengthy, white acrylic nails.

However Roan wasn’t completed there. The “Pink Pony Membership” singer additionally sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for a short interview. This time wearing a black bustier adorned with huge black feathers — presenting the black swan Odile aspect to her efficiency’s Odette — Roan chatted with the host about her humble beginnings working out of Willard, Mo., and spoke about her self-ascribed moniker of “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” from her Coachella efficiency.

“That was a reference to Sasha Colby, and Sasha Colby mentioned, ‘I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen,’” Roan mentioned, referring to the drag legend and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. “It simply hit me by means of the guts. And so I hope at some point Sasha Colby watches me, and that’s why I mentioned it.”

The nickname has caught for the singer. When Fallon revealed that he’d Googled her earlier that day (“Did you not know who I used to be earlier than?” she cracked), a message popped up under the search bar saying, “Did you imply: your favourite artist’s favourite artist.”

Roan clarified that she’s not the one who put the suggestion on the web site, however shared her idea of who was behind the message. “It’s this random twink that works at Google, I do know it’s!” she mentioned. “It’s some assisstant that mentioned, like, ‘We love her.’”

The star additionally spoke with Fallon about her current string of successes, saying that they’ve helped validate an opinion she’s lengthy held. “It appears like I used to be proper all alongside,” she quipped with fun. “I really feel form of like, I made it already when folks confirmed as much as my live performance just a few years in the past … the whole lot else has been a cherry on high.”

Take a look at Roan’s efficiency of “Good Luck, Babe!” above, and watch her full interview with Jimmy Fallon under: