Chappell Roan on Why She’s Trying to Pause Her Rise in Fame

Chappell Roan is revealing why she’s actively making an attempt to keep away from reaching one other degree of fame in the intervening time.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer, who has discovered her approach into the highlight this 12 months, not too long ago shared on the Remark Part podcast that she’s began to really feel unsafe resulting from a few of her followers’ habits. This has led her to wish to “pump the brakes” on fame.

“Individuals have began to be freaks — like, [they] comply with me and know the place my dad and mom reside, and the place my sister works. All this bizarre shit,” Roan informed host Drew Afualo. “That is the time when a number of years in the past once I stated that if [there were] stalker vibes or my household was in peril, I might give up. And we’re there. We’re there!”

The “Sizzling To Go!” artist rose to fame after serving as an opener on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour after which her headline-making performances at Coachella and Governors Ball earlier this 12 months. Her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess additionally entered the highest 10 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart.

“I’m simply sort of on this battle… I’ve pumped the brakes on, truthfully, something to make me extra recognized,” Roan admitted. “It’s sort of a forest fireplace proper now. I’m not making an attempt to go do a bunch of shit.”

It’s nothing new for celebrities to need to take care of undesirable habits and conditions from followers. Taylor Swift, Keanu Reeves, Madonna, Rihanna, Jamie Dornan and Drew Barrymore are only a handful of the A-list stars who’ve had their very own run-ins with stalkers.