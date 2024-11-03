Chappell Roan, Kamala Harris and John Mulaney join for ‘SNL’

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1869 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical visitor Chappell Roan, host John Mulaney, … [+] and Ego Nwodim throughout Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 31, 2024 Rosalind O’Connor/NBC through Getty Photographs

This week, John Mulaney returned to host Saturday Night time Reside with Chappell Roan. Mulaney has been a favourite host at Studio 8H. He labored on the present as a author, writing supervisor and producer from 2008 to 2012 and has hosted six instances since.

This episode had plenty of hype on-line, not just for fan favourite Mulaney, but in addition for Roan’s SNL debut because the musical visitor. It was additionally the final episode earlier than the election, and presidential nominee Kamala Harris additionally made a cameo look, which was leaked on-line a number of hours earlier than the taping.

The present felt surprisingly gentle, with solely 4 reside sketches (together with the chilly open). Two of these sketches have been additionally callbacks to early Mulaney sketches, which can be nice for tremendous followers however made the episode really feel barely “inside baseball” at moments. Each Mulaney and Roan are identified for his or her considerably parasocial web bases, so maybe an episode for followers isn’t a horrible plan; nonetheless, Mulaney can do higher. The difficulty with internet hosting six instances in six years is that the followers know what he’s able to, and this episode felt lower than the excessive bar of iconic that he had already set for himself.

Chilly Open

The Chilly Open this week featured a cameo by Kamala Harris, which is the largest takeaway. Have been there some enjoyable jokes at first? Sure. Have been the political impressions good as all the time? Additionally sure. However once more, that isn’t what individuals might be speaking about with this sketch. The precise traces delivered by Harris are somewhat dorky, however once more, that doesn’t really feel like the purpose: she was invited to look alongside Maya Rudolph, however Donald Trump was not.

Trump is commonly parodied on the present, most lately by way of a spot-on impression by James Austin Johnson; nonetheless, he has additionally hosted twice in 2004 and 2015. In 2015, he was a presidential candidate, and the episode acquired scrutiny as some requested, “Did it assist him get elected?” Whether or not it did or not, 9 years later, they’re clearly backing one other candidate, and that’s what this sketch might be remembered as.

Monologue

The monologue had a sluggish begin. Mulaney’s jokes about his Asian household being quick felt one way or the other under the veteran stand-up. Nonetheless, he rapidly confirmed the viewers why he is likely one of the greatest stand-ups working immediately with strong jokes about Charlie & the Chocolate Manufacturing facility, hip substitute and his grandfather. One among Mulaney’s strengths is his stage presence. Whereas he is an exceptional author, he’s additionally nice at being on stage and actually flexed that ability within the monologue. It might not have been his greatest monologue for the present, however it was the kind of strong that’s anticipated from him.

What’s That Identify: Election Version

This sketch felt probably the most like a “Mulaney sketch.” His greatest sketches often really feel somewhat conceptual and dangerous, which is tough to do with a sketch premise that has been executed a number of instances (together with with Mulaney in 2019.) Within the sketch, Mulaney seems on a sport present the place he has to recollect a reputation; this time, it is the title of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 working mate (who additionally seems within the sketch.) Up to now, this sketch was hosted by Mulaney’s good buddy Invoice Hader, and Michael Longfellow stepped into the internet hosting gig and did a fantastic job.

Beppo

This pre-taped sketch a couple of monkey that will get misplaced in area on an early area mission is enjoyable. Whereas the twist on the finish might flip off some viewers, the Sixties styling and pastiche of patriotism work effectively.

Port Authority Duane Reade

It’s time to retire this sketch premise. Whereas internet hosting in 2018, Mulaney did an iconic sketch with Pete Davidson about ordering lobster in a diner set to the music of Les Miserables.

The sketch is iconic and has been adopted up with related sketches about Bodega loos (2019), Airport Sushi (2020), Memento store underwear (2020) and Subway Churros (2022). This one is arguably the worst and doesn’t really feel ingenious anymore. Nonetheless, it additionally doesn’t actually really feel nostalgic. It was good to see Davidson again (who cameos within the sketch), however it has misplaced the specificity of early iterations. This time, the sketch used songs from many various musicals, which doesn’t work as effectively both. The sketch additionally facilities on shopping for milk from a Duane Reade, which doesn’t really feel as ‘harmful’ as beforehand questionable meals.

Chappell Roan

Roan carried out two songs on the episode. The primary was her mega-hit “Pink Pony Membership.” Whereas it is a superb efficiency, the second track eclipsed it. Her second efficiency was of a brand new queer, pop-country track, “The Giver.” The track is likely one of the accomplished however unreleased songs on her extremely anticipated second album. The efficiency stole the present. Debuting a brand new track on this system simply feels proper and iconic for the Midwest Princess.

Roan additionally got here out for bows to carry Bowen Yang’s hand. Yang additionally performed a child hippo model of Roan in the course of the season 50 premiere on Weekend Replace.

Weekend Replace

This week’s Weekend Replace is wholly stolen by Heidi Gardner’s Reba McEntire impression. Whereas she is meant to be endorsing a presidential candidate, she as an alternative rambles in a folksy method and makes some gross-out jokes, which one way or the other all actually works. Marcello Hernandez and Jane Wickline additionally cease by as a pair that’s nonetheless confusingly collectively, which additionally has some humorous moments.

Little Richard

This sketch features a nice Little Richard impression by Keenan Thompson. That’s sort of it, although. It isn’t a foul sketch by any stretch of the creativeness, however throughout every week with so few sketches, followers could also be looking for that iconic Mulaney humor, and it is probably not right here. The sketch boils right down to “Hey, bear in mind when Little Richard visitor starred on Full Home? That was bizarre, proper,” which, to be truthful, does sound like the start of a Mulaney stand-up joke.

New York Metropolis Council Marketing campaign

Viewers outdoors of New York (and even some within the 5 boroughs) will not be acquainted with native political candidate Harvey Epstein. Nonetheless, this sketch is foolish sufficient to draw viewers who know nothing about NYC metropolis council elections. The sketch makes enjoyable of his unlucky title and the intercourse criminals who share it.

Bonus: The Promo

Total, the episode had some excessive factors however didn’t meet the standard Mulaney-hosted present requirements. Surprisingly, the funniest bit from the week didn’t even occur on the present. It was one in every of two promos launched earlier within the week.

Within the promo, James Austin Johnson performs Bob Dylan. It’s a masterclass in impressions and is simply so humorous. He has a fantastic rapport with Mulaney, however sadly, he wasn’t showcased within the precise episode. It feels unusual to advocate a promo, however this one is effectively price a watch.

The next two episodes have been introduced. Subsequent week might be hosted by Invoice Burr with musical visitor Mk.gee, on November 9 and November 16 will see Charlie XCX as each host and musical visitor.