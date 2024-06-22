Chappell Roan Belts ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ on ‘Tonight Show’





You know the way songs are super-short now for streaming, and it makes it so that they don’t have time for a bridge? Properly, Chappell Roan simply went on The Tonight Present dressed as a drag fowl and subtextually known as everyone avoiding bridges an fool. On June 20, Roan sang “Good Luck, Babe!” on late evening for the primary time, and the height of the efficiency got here as she began in on the bridge: “Once you get up subsequent to him in the midst of the evening / Along with your head in your palms, you’re nothing greater than his spouse.” Beneath a bunch of synthetic fog, a dense wig, lengthy nails, and feathers on her face, Roan stared instantly into the digital camera and positively haunted the woman she was singing about. Then, she received up and belted the ultimate refrain with a way of desperation (and an ironclad voice). We’re not nice with maps, however we’re fairly certain that is the way you cross the bridge to superstardom.