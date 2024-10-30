Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz took their working relationship to the subsequent stage after they began courting.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair had began courting, shortly after Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized, after assembly on the set of her directorial debut, Blink Twice (initially titled Pussy Island).

“[He was the one] I considered once I wrote this character,” she instructed Deadline in June 2021. “I simply knew from Magic Mike and his reside exhibits, I obtained the sense he’s a real feminist and I wished to collaborate with somebody who was clearly concerned about exploring this material.”

A supply instructed Us that August that “issues turned romantic quick” after “working collectively so intently.”

Tatum was beforehand married to his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares daughter Everly. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

Scroll by for a timeline of Tatum and Kravitz’s romance: