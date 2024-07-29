Channing Tatum Wears Same Gambit T-Shirt to SDCC 9 Years Later

Comedian-Con is about representing your favourite fandom, and few Hollywood fandoms are as robust as Channing Tatum’s love for Gambit.

Tatum, 44, wore a light Gambit T-shirt (emblazoned with the phrase “examine your pockets”) at San Diego Comedian-Con on Thursday, July 25. The black high was the identical one the actor wore to SDCC 2015 to advertise a then-upcoming Gambit movie.

Tatum pushed to make a film concerning the Cajun X-Man with the ability to cost objects with kinetic vitality for over a decade. That film famously stalled out, whilst different X-Males motion pictures charged forward. In 2019, Tatum supplied to direct the film himself if it could transfer the challenge ahead. Nonetheless, a stand-alone film concerning the superpowered Louisiana pickpocket wasn’t within the playing cards.

“The studio actually didn’t need us to direct it,” Tatum instructed Selection in 2023. “They wished anyone however us, primarily, as a result of we had by no means directed something.”

Tatum lastly bought to painting the mutant Remy LeBeau within the multiversal romp Deadpool & Wolverine, which was screened simply earlier than his shock look in Corridor H on Thursday. Whereas selling the film alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds at San Diego Comedian-Con, Tatum made a winking reference to his long-forgotten movie in his alternative of t-shirt.

Gambit has been a fan favourite amongst the X-Males trustworthy since he was created by Chris Claremont in 1990. He featured closely within the X-Males animated sequence all through the ‘90s, however his reside motion adaptation has languished as different ardour initiatives (Deadpool amongst them) have gone on to be their very own franchises.

Gambit has appeared within the live-action X-Males motion pictures simply as soon as in 2009’s X-Males Origins: Wolverine. The Prince of Thieves was performed by Friday Evening Lights’ Taylor Kitsch (whereas Tatum was busy filming the GI Joe motion pictures). That film was additionally the launching level of Ryan Reynolds’ run as Deadpool. The critically-panned film famously sewed the talkative, wise-cracking Deadpool’s mouth shut, main Reynolds to push for a extra trustworthy adaptation of the “Merc with a Mouth.”

Tatum appears to have let the Gambit challenge go, along with his winking cameo alongside fellow Marvel cast-offs like Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra being the character’s solely possible silver display screen look. Garner, Snipes, Tatum, Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Dafne Eager (Laura/X-23) all bought an opportunity to take a bow at Thursday’s Comedian-Con panel — and Tatum doesn’t anticipate far more in terms of his beloved superhero.

“It bought swallowed up into Disney by the use of Marvel once they purchased Fox, and finally I simply assume that the tone of the film we wished to make was very removed from what they wished to do — or, you understand, possibly they’re ready to see how they do it with us or with out us. We name each infrequently, however we’ve bought to spiritually, emotionally, form of mentally let it go,” he instructed Selection.