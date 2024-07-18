Channing Tatum Talks Playing a ‘Psychopath’ in Blink Twice

Channing Tatum mentioned his preparations for his function in Blink Twice differed from something he’s carried out earlier than.

The 21 Bounce Road star just lately opened up in an interview with Complete Movie about starring in his fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut. He performs tech billionaire Slater King within the thriller thriller.

“It’s the primary time I’ve ever performed anybody [like this],” Tatum defined. “Each character I play, I normally have some type of love for or a connection to.”

Nevertheless, it was a lot completely different with this character. “I don’t assume I’ll ever inform anyone what I needed to create inside my head to play this particular person,” the Fly Me to the Moon actor added. “He’s a psychopath.”

Blink Twice follows Slater, who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala and invitations her to hitch him and his buddies on a dream trip on his personal island. However Frida begins to query her actuality when unusual issues begin taking place on the island.

Kravitz additionally informed the journal the characters being trapped in an unfamiliar place solely added to the extraordinary drama all through the movie.

“It was actually extra about energy dynamics,” The Batman actress defined. “And making an attempt to create a scenario the place the characters had been remoted. That, in my thoughts, is the scariest scenario you might be in – whether or not you’re trapped at the back of a automotive, in a closet, or in a darkish room at a celebration. À la Lord of the Flies, I used to be looking for an setting the place the characters needed to keep and take care of the crumbling of the ability dynamics.”

Blink Twice hits theaters on Aug. 23.