Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finalize their divorce after 6 years and avoid trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached a settlement to finalize their divorce and keep away from a forthcoming trial, six years after she first filed to finish their marriage and years after each entered different long-term relationships.

The couple stipulated to the phrases in a court docket submitting Wednesday. It signifies that Tatum and Dewan will keep away from a trial, scheduled to start in December, over the splitting of belongings and custody of their 13-year-old daughter, Everly. The proceedings might have made a lot of their non-public particulars public.

Particulars of the settlement had been stored confidential below the settlement, which should nonetheless be permitted by a decide.

Each have lengthy been in different relationships, Tatum with actor and director Zoë Kravitz and Dewan with actor Steve Kazee, with whom she has had two youngsters.

Each Dewan and Tatum started their careers as dancers in music movies. They met as co-stars of the 2006 dance film “Step Up.” They married in July 2009.

They introduced their break up in April 2018, saying collectively on social media that they’d determined to “lovingly separate as a pair” however remained finest pals.

She filed for divorce six months later, and in November of 2019, a decide declared them divorced and single. However a yearslong combat over funds and custody continued and gave the impression to be rising extra heated because the trial approached.

Earlier than the settlement, Dewan had been arguing for 2 separate trials, one over custody and one over funds. Tatum had objected.

Tatum starred within the “Magic Mike” films and “21 Leap Road.” He has an prolonged cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine” and just lately appeared because the lead within the Kravitz-directed “Blink Twice,” however Tatum acted little or no within the years instantly after the break up.

“Time simply sort of bought away,” Tatum advised The Related Press in 2022. “Actually, being a dad kind of simply swept me away for nearly 4 years. I sort of bought misplaced in doing that.”

Dewan appeared in a number of different dance movies after “Step It Up” and is now an everyday on the ABC sequence “The Rookie.”