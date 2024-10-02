Champions League Soccer: Livestream Slovan Bratislava vs. Man City From Anywhere

Watch Champions League video games dwell within the UK with TNT Sports activities TNT Sports activities See at TNT Sports activities

Metropolis as we speak come up in opposition to arguably the weakest of the 36 groups competing within the new-look single league section of this competitors, with the Slovakian champions soundly overwhelmed 5-1 away to Celtic in Gameweek 1.

Slovan Bratislava tackle Manchester Metropolis on Tuesday, Oct. 1, on the Tehelné pole stadium, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. CEST native time in Slovakia, making it an 8 p.m. BST begin within the UK, 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT kickoff within the US and Canada, and a 5 a.m. AEST begin in Australia on Wednesday morning.

--> Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol was on the right track for Man Metropolis of their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on the weekend. James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Photographs

American soccer followers can stream each fixture of this season’s event by way of Paramount Plus, which has unique dwell English-language broadcast rights within the US for the UEFA Champions League.

Paramount Plus has two predominant subscription plans within the US: Important for $8 per 30 days and Premium for $13 per 30 days. Each supply protection of the Champions League. The cheaper Important choice has adverts for on-demand streaming and lacks dwell CBS feeds in addition to the power to obtain reveals to observe offline later. Newcomers to the service can reap the benefits of a 30-day free trial, whereas college students could qualify for a 25% low cost. Learn our Paramount Plus overview.