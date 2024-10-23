Champions League Soccer: Livestream Man City vs. Sparta Prague From Anywhere

Watch Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month DAZN See at DAZN

Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport See at Stan Sport

Pep Guardiola’s Man Metropolis return to European motion on Wednesday as they tackle Sparta Prague on this UEFA Champions League match on the Etihad Stadium.

Metropolis come into this match on 4 factors after taking part in out a goalless draw at residence with Inter Milan in Gameweek 1, adopted by an emphatic 4-0 away win towards Slovan Bratislava final outing. The hosts made onerous work of a last-gasp 2-1 away win within the English Premier League towards Wolves on the weekend, however will probably be with out key males Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for immediately’s fixture.

At the moment degree on factors with Metropolis, Sparta have made an encouraging begin to what’s their first look on this competitors in virtually 20 years. The Czech champions earned a creditable 1-1 draw away at Stuttgart final outing.

Manchester Metropolis tackle Sparta Prague on Wednesday, Oct. 23, on the Etihad Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. BST native time within the UK, making it a 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT kickoff within the US and Canada, and a 6 a.m. AEDT begin in Australia on Thursday morning.

Under, we’ll define the most effective dwell TV streaming providers to make use of to observe the match because it occurs, wherever you might be on the earth.