Champions League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Bologna From Anywhere

Bologna's begin to the brand new marketing campaign has been much less assured, with I Rossoblù managing simply two wins from their opening six Serie A matches. They have been held to a goalless draw of their opening UCL fixture at house to Shakhtar Donetsk final month.

Liverpool tackle Bologna on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Anfield, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. BST native time within the UK, making it a 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT begin within the US and Canada, and a 5 a.m. AEST kick-off in Australia on Thursday morning.

Under, we'll define one of the best reside TV streaming companies to make use of to look at the match because it occurs, wherever you might be on this planet.

--> Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s winner from the penalty spot in his aspect’s 2-1 away win in opposition to Wolves within the EPL on the weekend. Naomi Baker/Getty Photographs

Livestream Liverpool vs. Bologna within the US



American soccer followers can stream each fixture of this season’s match through Paramount Plus, which has unique reside English-language broadcast rights within the US for the UEFA Champions League.

Paramount Plus has two important subscription plans within the US: Important for $8 per thirty days and Premium for $13 per thirty days. Each supply protection of the Champions League. The cheaper Important choice has advertisements for on-demand streaming and lacks reside CBS feeds in addition to the power to obtain exhibits to look at offline later. Newcomers to the service can benefit from a 30-day free trial, whereas college students could qualify for a 25% low cost. Learn our Paramount Plus overview.