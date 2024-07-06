CFC Player Farid Sar Sar Got to Work Out With Soccer Legend Lionel Messi

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) If you wish to be one of the best…by no means hurts to coach with one of the best.

CFC defender Farid Sar Sar loved that luxurious…understanding with soccer legend

Lionel Messi.

Information 12’s Brian Armstrong has the Messi particulars.

Stated Sar Sar:”So think about for me It was like a dream come true.”

Chattanooga FC head coach Rod Underwood says consistency is the important thing to being one of the best soccer participant you will be.

Stated Underwood:”There’s little or no distinction between each participant on our crew. Little or no distinction.”

However if you speak about a participant like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s an entire different stage.

Stated Underwood:”Whenever you put Messi, Ronaldo, these guys, that’s like making an attempt to match somebody to Michael Jordan, even LeBron James.”

CFC defender Farid performed for Inter Miami 2 and skilled with Messi when he joined Inter Miami.

Stated Sar Sar:”It’s loopy, everybody like, the primary most likely two months, I can say, everybody was him, even warming up, strolling. All of the gamers who’ve, uh, large stars in Miami, and all of them had been like, uh, amazed by Messi, you recognize, he’s a unique stage.”

Farid and Messi hail from Argentina, and with that, an additional stage of bond, together with an image with the Ballon d’Or.

Stated Sar Sar:”I really despatched it to my household, like, two days after the image, as a result of I used to be wanting on the image and I didn’t consider it earlier than. So, it was loopy, I requested Leo, can we take a photograph, and he mentioned, yeah, after all. After all, like no drawback. We had been speaking about it. I used to be joking. Uh, I mentioned, give me one. You will have eight already. And he was laughing. So it was loopy. The most effective image I’ve in my life for positive.”

So wait, does he rank messy over Argentina legend Diego Maradona?

Stated Sar Sar:”It’s powerful for me as a result of I’m from Argentina. I believe taking part in sensible, Messi is one of the best. Um, Diego Maradona, I’ve one thing private with him in my coronary heart. It’s like, uh, the love that it’s important to your mother. It’s with Diego as a result of he’s a, he’s a legend. Um, however yeah, I believe Messi, Messi is best to be trustworthy.

Messi is the GOAT, yeah. ”