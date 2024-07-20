Ceylon summer auction today | News, Sports, Jobs

–>

CEYLON — At this time, July 20, is the date for the Ceylon summer season public sale. There are two or three rings all day starting at 8:30 a.m. No home goods will likely be bought at this public sale.

The Welcome Summer season Competition is in its second day at present, July 20. The parade is at 4:30 p.m. Many actions for these of all ages are deliberate all day. Plan to attend.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church could have companies at 5:30 p.m. tonight, July 20, with communion. Space residents are welcome.

St. Pauls’s Lutheran Church in Wilbert could have their 10 a.m. Sunday service with communion, adopted by their voter’s assembly. All members are voting members and are urged to attend since an vital constitutional vote will likely be taken on the assembly.

Condolences to the households of Lyman Craig, Rodney Johnson and Merry Jane (Lubenow) Osman, who all handed away not too long ago. They are going to be missed by family and friends.

There will likely be an American Crimson Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to five p.m. Monday, July 22, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont. To make an appointment or take a look at the areas and occasions for blood drives in your space, name 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), go browsing to www.redcrossblood.org or textual content BLOODAPP to 90999.

Tuesday espresso hours for July proceed from 8:30-10 a.m. July 23, on the Regional Worship Middle in Sherburn simply south of I-90. Additionally, the Ceylon Espresso Lovers meet 8:30-10 a.m. every Thursday within the again room of the Lake Belt Bar and Grill in Ceylon. Space women and men are welcome to affix these espresso occasions.

The Sherburn Theatre will function the blockbuster film ‘Twisters’ this weekend, July 19-21, and subsequent weekend, July 26-28. Present occasions are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $5 they usually have good popcorn too.

In different upcoming information:

• The Lake Belt Bar and Grill could have a Puzzle Race at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on July 27.

• Waverly Lutheran Church north of Welcome could have their one hundred and twenty fifth anniversary on Sept. 8. Reservations for the midday meal are due Aug. 8 to the Circle of Religion’s church workplace by calling (507) 728-8259.