Center for Voting Technology Conducts Comprehensive Assessment of New Connecticut Voting Machines

This election 12 months, UConn’s School of Engineering (CoE) helps to make sure belief in each vote forged.

Final month, Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas introduced 2,700 paper-based voting tabulators, statewide, can be changed with new, state-of-the-art machines. The state hasn’t upgraded most voting tools in nearly 18 years.

“It is a pivotal second for Connecticut’s elections, and one that’s a very long time within the making,” Thomas stated in a current press launch. “By way of this milestone tabulator improve, we’re offering our election directors with the fashionable instruments they should run environment friendly elections.”

Since selecting the most secure, most dependable tabulators was an important step within the substitute course of, Thomas turned to the CoE’s Voting Expertise Analysis (VoTeR) Heart for steering. Since 2006, members of the VoTeR Heart have strived to evaluate the safety and dependability of digital voting tools and develop new strategies for auditing the outcomes of elections.

“For this analysis, the VoTeR Heart devised and executed testing procedures meant to evaluate the resilience of potential tabulators and the eco-system during which they function in opposition to adversarial assaults,” explains Laurent Michel, technical director of the VoTeR Heart and professor of laptop science and engineering. “White-hat moral hacking of this sort is supposed to seek out weaknesses within the tools, or the processes election officers depend on to program, execute, and tabulate outcomes state-wide.”

Over a number of weeks, the VoTeR crew labored to guage potential new tabulators on the idea of cybersecurity ensures, assist for best-practice election audits, and compliance with the Voluntary Voting System Pointers set by the U.S. Election Help Fee. All findings inform officers as to the perfect safe-used processes that must be adopted to conduct elections with safe tabulators, Michel says.

In the end, the VoTeR crew shared their evaluations with Thomas and the choice committee, and the State started buying the tools. Secretary Thomas plans to distribute the brand new machines to 9 Connecticut cities previous to the November common election. Different cities will obtain theirs in 2025.

“Such an analysis touches on many technical points starting from compliance to the requirements to resilience to assaults an adversary may be tempted to hold out in opposition to a voting system, corresponding to tampering with the tools to coerce it into reporting incorrect outcomes,” Michel says.

Michel, a founding member of the VoTeR Heart, additionally serves as director of UConn’s Synchrony Monetary Heart of Excellence in Cybersecurity and co-director of the Connecticut Cybersecurity Heart. At VoTeR, he works alongside Heart Director Alexander Russell, professor of laptop science and arithmetic, Benjamin Fuller, affiliate professor of laptop science, and a number of other analysis software program engineers, college, graduate, and undergraduate assistants. All three college educate within the CoE’s Faculty of Computing.

“Whereas straight supporting the State, the Heart additionally pursues analysis in election integrity and auditing, with energetic involvement of undergraduates and graduate college students,” Russell says.

The VoTer Heart was shaped in response to the Assist America Vote Act, signed into legislation in 2002, and initially helped the State choose the very tabulators which might be at the moment at finish of life. Since then, the purview of the middle has considerably expanded, now supporting the State’s annual hand-counted audit procedures, offering forensic audits of digital tabulators, growing technological instruments for poll processing and verification of voter assignments, and taking part in a vital function within the State’s efforts to ensure voting rights.

“Correct auditing not solely will increase the arrogance of the voters that state elections are run, however it additionally helps uncover procedural failings of the election course of, enabling voting districts to raised serve their constituents,” Michel says. “Our objectives are to make sure the integrity of the election outcomes performed with digital voting methods and to repeatedly assess their safety and dependability.”

View different stories, publications, and methodologies the Heart depends on right here.