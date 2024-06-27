Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: NBA Teams Will Regret Not Drafting Kyle Filipowski in Round 1 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs

Duke middle Kyle Filipowski was arguably essentially the most stunning identify not known as within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA draft, and Jayson Tatum thinks groups will dwell to remorse that call.

Filipowski starred for 2 seasons at Duke, incomes All-ACC and All-American honors throughout his sophomore season. Regardless of his 6’11” dimension, robust passing capacity and taking pictures capacity past the arc, Filipowski fell on draft boards largely as a result of his lack of athleticism.

Tatum is together with his personal staff amongst those that will remorse passing on Filipowski, because the Celtics chosen Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman with the ultimate decide in Spherical 1. Boston doesn’t decide once more till No. 54 general, so it is unlikely Filipowski and Tatum can be teammates subsequent season.

Whereas Filipowski’s below-average athleticism may justify his fall in most drafts, it is a bit complicated in a category thought of one of many weakest of the twenty first century. A number of gamers whose resumes pale compared to Filipowski’s went earlier than him Wednesday night time, with even some contending groups selecting to roll the cube on tasks reasonably than take a comparatively secure choice.

Even when Filipowski by no means turns right into a starter, his capacity to stretch the ground at his dimension and his IQ taking part in inside a system stand out. He can match on almost any NBA roster and discover taking part in time as a seventh or eighth man, which needs to be thought of a win on this class.

It could be a shock if Filipowski lasted very lengthy into Spherical 2. The Toronto Raptors maintain the No. 31 general decide and will take Filipowski themselves or negotiate a commerce with a staff that desires to maneuver up.